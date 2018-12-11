Chinese court bans some iPhones over Qualcomm patent dispute
Shoppers check out the iPhone X at an Apple store in Beijing in 2017. U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm says it's won an order in a Chinese court banning some Apple phones in China as part of a long-running dispute over patents. Qualcomm said Monday that the Fuzhou Intermediate People's Court in China has granted preliminary injunctions ordering four Chinese subsidiaries of Apple to stop selling and importing iPhones 6S through X. | AP

Business

Chinese court bans some iPhones over Qualcomm patent dispute

AP

NEW YORK – U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm says it’s won an order in a Chinese court banning some Apple phones in China as part of a long-running dispute over patents.

Qualcomm said Monday that the Fuzhou Intermediate People’s Court in China has granted preliminary injunctions ordering four Chinese subsidiaries of Apple to stop selling and importing iPhones.

It’s not immediately clear what the full scope of the ruling is. While Qualcomm says the ban covers iPhones 6S through X, Apple says all iPhone models remain available for customers in China.

The dispute is over two Qualcomm patents enabling consumers to format photos and manage phone apps using a touch screen. Apple called it a “desperate move” by Qualcomm and promised to fight it in the courts. Apple said it filed a request Monday for the court to reconsider its ruling.

Qualcomm’s general counsel, Don Rosenberg, said in a statement Monday that if Apple doesn’t heed the orders, it will seek enforcement of them through tribunals that are part of the Chinese court system.

Although its name isn’t widely known outside the technology industry, San Diego-based Qualcomm is one of the world’s leading makers of the processors that power many smartphones and other mobile devices. Qualcomm also owns patents on key pieces of mobile technology that Apple and other manufacturers use in their products.

Qualcomm’s case against Apple is part of a broader legal strategy it has waged against the iPhone maker around the world, with cases also pending in the United States and Europe.

The two companies have also battled over how much Apple owes in licensing fees to Qualcomm.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Environmental activists protest fossil fuel in front of the the venue of the COP24 U.N. Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland, Monday.
Protesters at U.N. climate talks disrupt U.S. event pitching fossil fuel and clean coal tech
Groups representing indigenous peoples and youth disrupted a U.S. government event at United Nations climate talks Monday, criticizing the Trump administration's policy of backing the extraction of...
The GoPro HERO4 Session action camera is seen in Decatur, Georgia, in 2015. Action-camera maker GoPro says it will move production of U.S.-bound cameras out of China by the summer over tariff-related concerns. Companies have been voicing concerns over a looming trade war between China and the U.S. as both countries have been threatening tariffs against one another.
Tariffs prompt GoPro to pull manufacturing of U.S.-bound cameras from China
GoPro on Monday announced plans to pull production of U.S.-bound cameras out of China to avoid tariffs that could push up its prices in a fiercely competitive market. Manufacturing of GoPro came...
Goodyear workers arrive to find their plant is no longer in operation, in Los Guayabos, Venezuela, Monday. U.S. tire company Goodyear announced it will no longer continue production in Venezuela as economic conditions in the South American nation continue to deteriorate.
Goodyear halts tire output in Venezuela as economic crisis widens
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is halting production in Venezuela, making it the latest international corporation to abandon a South American nation in economic crisis, officials said Monday. Sp...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Shoppers check out the iPhone X at an Apple store in Beijing in 2017. U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm says it's won an order in a Chinese court banning some Apple phones in China as part of a long-running dispute over patents. Qualcomm said Monday that the Fuzhou Intermediate People's Court in China has granted preliminary injunctions ordering four Chinese subsidiaries of Apple to stop selling and importing iPhones 6S through X. | AP

, , , ,