Tariffs prompt GoPro to pull manufacturing of U.S.-bound cameras from China

AFP-JIJI

LOS ANGELES – GoPro on Monday announced plans to pull production of U.S.-bound cameras out of China to avoid tariffs that could push up its prices in a fiercely competitive market.

Manufacturing of GoPro cameras for countries other than the U.S. will remain in China, according to the Silicon Valley-based electronics firm.

“Today’s geopolitical business environment requires agility, and we’re proactively addressing tariff concerns by moving most of our U.S.-bound camera production out of China,” said GoPro chief financial officer Brian McGee.

“We believe this diversified approach to production can benefit our business regardless of tariff implications.”

GoPro expected to make the move at relatively low cost since it owns production equipment it uses in China while a partner there provides facilities.

Production of U.S.-bound GoPro cameras should be moved out of China by the middle of next year, according to McGee. The company offered no details on where it would relocate.

The camera and technology company early this year cut its workforce and shut down its Karma drone unit as it grapple with disappointing financial performance.

GoPro soared to popularity with cameras used for social media and extreme sports photography but has struggled in the face of low-cost competition.

Photos

The GoPro HERO4 Session action camera is seen in Decatur, Georgia, in 2015. Action-camera maker GoPro says it will move production of U.S.-bound cameras out of China by the summer over tariff-related concerns. Companies have been voicing concerns over a looming trade war between China and the U.S. as both countries have been threatening tariffs against one another. | AP

