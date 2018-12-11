Judge sets court date for ex-Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort
Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the Federal District Court after a hearing in Washington in May. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

Judge sets court date for ex-Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort

AP

WASHINGTON – A judge has set a court date for this week for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort after prosecutors with the special counsel’s office detailed lies they say he told them.

The scheduling conference will take place Tuesday afternoon before U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson. It had earlier been set for Wednesday morning. It is unclear if Manafort himself will attend.

In a court filing Friday night, special counsel Robert Mueller said Manafort had lied about contacts with Trump administration officials and with an associate who U.S. authorities say has ties to Russian intelligence.

Manafort’s attorneys have denied that he made false statements.

Manafort pleaded guilty to conspiracy in September and agreed to cooperate with Mueller’s investigation. But prosecutors say his deception has torpedoed that plea deal.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A migrant from Syria rests at a refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia outside of Nicosia last month. The Cyprus Refugee Council, a nonprofit group, said there is now a backlog of about 8,000 asylum applications as of late 2018, and it takes three to five years to process each claim, including appeals.
Cyprus sees migrant surge coming by boat and via breakaway north
On the final leg of his journey from Iraq to Europe, Hawye Rasool Saleh paid €400 ($457) borrowed from his best friend to a smuggler who would help him across the cease-fire line of ethnically spli...
Jarmila Noskova, 33, stands at the entrance of her house with her daughter in Podhorany village near Kezmarok, Slovakia, last month. Noskova, a Roma now pregnant with her seventh child, said she cried for days every time she was forced to remain in the hospital after birth, terrified the hospital would alert the police if she left.
Slovak hospitals seen holding new Roma moms against their will, inflicting other abuses
Monika Krcova did not want to follow the official guidelines and remain in the hospital in Slovakia for four days after her third baby's birth. And so she escaped. Like many other Roma, she tell...
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sits next to Louise Arbour, special representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for International Migration, during the United Nations conference on migration on Monday in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh. Politicians from around the globe gathered in Morocco to endorse a United Nations migration pact, despite a string of withdrawals driven by anti-immigrant populism.
Nearly 85 percent of U.N. nations back pact calling for humane treatment of migrants; not U.S.
Defying fierce opposition from the U.S. and a few other nations, nearly 85 percent of U.N. member states agreed Monday on a sweeping yet non-binding accord to ensure safe, orderly and humane migrat...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the Federal District Court after a hearing in Washington in May. | AP

, , ,