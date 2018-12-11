World / Science & Health

Closed Bucharest hospital says 39 newborns now diagnosed with superbug

AP

BUCHAREST – The number of babies diagnosed with a drug-resistant superbug at a maternity hospital in Romania’s capital has risen to 39, authorities said Monday.

Raluca Alexandru, spokeswoman for Giulesti Maternity hospital, closed Nov. 30 due to the outbreak, said tests have confirmed the latest figure. It is triple the number of newborns diagnosed with antibiotic-resistant Staphylococcus aureus last month.

Health Minister Sorina Pintea said she will decide later this week whether to keep the hospital closed. The infants are hospitalized in three children’s facilities in Bucharest. No deaths have been reported.

The bacteria often live on the skin or in the nostrils without causing symptoms but they can become dangerous if they enter the bloodstream, destroying heart valves or causing other damage. Microbiologists say up to 30 percent of humans are long-term carriers.

It is not clear how this outbreak began. Health authorities have suggested that the hospital does too many C-sections and that hygiene standards are not respected.

Eleven staff members have tested positive for the superbug. They have been suspended from work and face treatment.

In a related development, the National Authority of Quality Health Management said only 23 of 147 hospitals it had checked respected all of the approximately 500 requirements to function. It said 106 facilities partially respected the requirements.

The requirements include issues such as hygiene, patient confidentiality, personnel structure, budget, fire risk and data protection.

A statement said the results explained the poor public image of Romania’s health care system.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Video shows NYC police pulling toddler from mother's arms at food stamp office
Police are investigating after a video was posted online that shows a group of New York officers, one of them wielding a stun gun, violently yanking a toddler from his mother's arms while arresting...
Maria Butina appears in a police booking photograph released by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office in Alexandria, Virginia, in August.
In possible plea deal, accused Russian secret agent case is 'resolved'
A woman accused of being a secret agent for the Russian government has likely taken a plea deal, prosecutors indicated Monday in a court filing that said her case has been "resolved." The inform...
Volunteers with the right-wing paramilitary Azov National Corps attend a rally against Russia in front of the Ukrainian President's office in Kiev Friday. Hundreds from the far-right party National Corps waved flags and protested.
Russian fake news war alleging Azov sea grab preceded Ukrainian ship seizures: EU
Russia launched a year-long fake news campaign about Kiev's and NATO's plans for the Azov Sea before seizing three Ukrainian ships there, EU security commissioner Julian King alleged Monday. Kin...

, , , ,