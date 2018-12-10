National / Crime & Legal

Japanese tourist lured by travel freebies into smuggling meth

AFP-JIJI

BANGKOK – An Iranian man has been arrested after using travel freebies to lure an unsuspecting Japanese tourist into smuggling a bag of clothes laced with crystal meth, Thai police said Monday.

The tourist, whose name has not been disclosed, found the deal on a travel website that offered free getaways to Thailand, Shanghai and Frankfurt, complete with thousands in spending money.

But after arriving in Thailand last week, he was handed “suspicious” luggage for his next trip to Shanghai, Itthipol Itthisarnronnachai, deputy chief of Thailand’s immigration department, told reporters.

“Inside the bag, he found clothes that felt more solid than usual. He then contacted the Japanese Embassy,” Itthipol said.

Police said the clothes had been coated with crystal methamphetamine — known as ice. Four bags of the drug were also found, adding up to 2.2 kg (4.9 pounds) in total.

Thailand gets 35 million tourists a year and some fall prey to low-level scams or robbery, but few are swept up in transnational drug-running.

“It’s a never-seen-before method, luring tourists to traffic drugs out of the country,” Itthipol added.

Demand for meth is surging in the region at a time when authorities are attempting to crack down on the lucrative business.

Police said the Iranian national was arrested when he went to retrieve the luggage after the Japanese man pretended to be sick and said he wanted to cancel the trip.

They found 10 kg of ice and ice-coated clothing in the suspect’s apartment.

“We will pursue this case and investigate networks in Thailand and Japan to take down this scam,” Itthipol said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe holds a news conference Monday following the closure of the Diet session earlier in the day.
With debate on constitutional reform sidelined, has immigration law been a pyrrhic victory for Abe?
It was in the early hours of Saturday morning that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc rammed through the Diet a contentious immigration bill, at last defeating hours of fierce protest by oppos...
Waseda University President Aiji Tanaka talks about his vision for revitalizing the university during an interview on Wednesday.
Waseda's newly elected president aims to make university a top-notch global draw for scholars
Perhaps he won the presidency thanks to his specialized knowledge of voting behavior and public opinion, or maybe it was his casual tweets in conversations with students, his use of mocking buzzwor...
Kazuho Ishibashi
23 years sought for man accused of causing road-rage accident that left couple dead and their chi...
Prosecutors sought a 23-year prison term for a 26-year-old man on Monday over an alleged road-rage incident near Tokyo last year that left a couple dead and their children injured. Kazuho Ishiba...

, , ,