Masaaki Tanaka, president and CEO of Japan Investment Corp., speaks at a news conference in Tokyo on Monday. | KYODO

All nine private-sector executives of Japan Investment Corp. to resign over pay dispute

Kyodo

All nine private sector executives of a state-backed investment fund will resign following a dispute with the industry ministry, which oversees the fund, about the level of remuneration, its chief said Monday.

The nine executives, including President and CEO Masaaki Tanaka, will step down from their posts after the ministry retracted a remuneration offer of over ¥100 million a year for being “too high.”

There are 11 executives in total at the fund.

Tanaka told a news conference that damage to the trust between the fund and the ministry was behind the resignations.

The nine executives also include external director Masahiro Sakane, a councilor of Komatsu Ltd.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the fund had previously agreed on the amount of remuneration, but the ministry decided on Dec. 3 to retract the proposal.

“There is a sense of the appropriate level that the public can accept. (The proposed amount) was too high,” economy minister Hiroshige Seko said earlier this month. He said he will voluntarily return a month’s pay over the handling of the matter.

Following the decision to review the remuneration amount, the ministry and Tanaka held talks, but the fund chief rejected the suggested changes, according to the ministry.

Their relationship was irreparably damaged after Tanaka insisted on a suitable level of payment for globally competitive personnel while the ministry alleged a lack of transparency in the fund’s operations and urged budget cuts and more involvement by the government.

The largest public-private fund in the country, with ¥2 trillion in capital, was launched in September to enhance Japan’s industrial competitiveness by investing in entrepreneurial ventures and local companies with high-level technologies.

The remaining two directors from the government are expected to stay, but the fund is likely to be forced to suspend its investment activities.

