Carlos Ghosn, aide Greg Kelly and Nissan charged with underreporting chairman’s pay

Tokyo prosecutors on Monday indicted former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, close aide Greg Kelly and the automaker itself for allegedly breaching the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act by making misstatements in its securities reports.

The indictment comes three weeks after Ghosn, 64, was arrested on suspicion of understating his pay package in Nissan’s financial reports over five business years ending in March 2015.

Kelly, formerly representative director at Nissan, was arrested with Ghosn on Nov. 19 for allegedly conspiring to understate the former chairman’s remuneration by about half of its full value for the five-year period from April 2010. Ghosn is accused of reporting only ¥5 billion of his ¥10 billion remuneration in the financial statements for the period. In total, he is suspected of having failed to report around ¥9 billion of his pay.

Ghosn, 64, may also receive another arrest warrant later in the day for continuing the misconduct through March 2018, a move that could be used to justify an additional 20 days of detention that would keep him behind bars through Dec. 30. This would spark further overseas criticism that the once-admired businessman is being treated too harshly.

Ghosn is credited with rescuing Nissan from near-bankruptcy in the 1990s. According to Japanese law, a suspect served an arrest warrant by prosecutors can be detained for 22 consecutive days. The deadline for Ghosn’s initial detention is Monday, but a fresh warrant would allow the prosecutors to keep him in custody at the Tokyo detention center even longer and conduct further interrogations.

The prosecutors also plan to indict and serve a fresh arrest warrant to Ghosn’s close aide Greg Kelly, who was formerly Nissan representative director.

Japan’s securities watchdog, meanwhile filed a criminal complaint earlier Monday against Ghosn, Kelly and Nissan over the ¥5 billion of underreporting.

The two executives’ detention and their prolonged interrogation without the presence of a lawyer have sparked some criticism outside Japan. While visits are restricted, lawyers and embassy officials are allowed to meet them.

Ghosn and Kelly have admitted to prosecutors that the former chairman’s remuneration was not entirely stated in the reports but claimed it was not necessary to do so because the amount he was to receive after retirement had yet to be settled, according to sources with knowledge of the investigation.

The prosecutors, however, believe the payments were already fixed because they have obtained documents on his post-retirement compensation signed by Ghosn.

Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa was also found to have signed documents on post-retirement payments crafted by Kelly. The prosecutors have questioned Saikawa on a voluntary basis, believing he knows why and how they were drawn up.

Ghosn has told prosecutors he did not report the full amount because he did not want company workers to become unmotivated after learning about his high pay package, according to the sources.