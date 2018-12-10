National / Crime & Legal

‘I wanted to kill a person’: Saitama man arrested after knife attack leaves three Cambodians injured

Kyodo

SAITAMA – Police have arrested a 39-year-old man from Hanyu, Saitama Prefecture, on charges of attempted murder in a knife attack that injured three Cambodians.

Saitama Prefectural Police said Sunday that Hideaki Nakayama entered an apartment in the building where he lives from an unlocked window at around 9 p.m. a day earlier and attacked a 32-year-old man, a 29-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman. The three suffered slight injuries to their chests and stomachs, authorities said.

There were seven people in the room at the time of the incident, and Nakayama had several knives, police said.

Nakayama has admitted to the charge, according to investigators.

“I went into the room because I wanted to kill a person,” he reportedly told investigators.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Japan to extend copyright period on works including novels and paintings to 70 years on Dec. 30
The copyright period on works such as novels and paintings in Japan is set to be extended to 70 years after the authors' deaths, from the current 50 years, effective Dec. 30 when a revised copyrigh...
Image Not Available
Farm products produced in Aomori Prefecture promoted at Paris trade event
A trade fair kicked off in Paris on Saturday to promote apples and other agricultural products from Aomori Prefecture. "This is the first public relations event in Europe for Aomori-grow...
Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn is seen at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show in Switzerland in March 2017.
Nissan seeks to block Carlos Ghosn's access to Rio de Janeiro apartment after he is released by J...
Nissan said it is seeking to block former Chairman Carlos Ghosn's access to an apartment in Rio de Janeiro, citing a risk that the executive, arrested and removed from his role for financial mis...

, , ,