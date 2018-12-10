‘I wanted to kill a person’: Saitama man arrested after knife attack leaves three Cambodians injured

Police have arrested a 39-year-old man from Hanyu, Saitama Prefecture, on charges of attempted murder in a knife attack that injured three Cambodians.

Saitama Prefectural Police said Sunday that Hideaki Nakayama entered an apartment in the building where he lives from an unlocked window at around 9 p.m. a day earlier and attacked a 32-year-old man, a 29-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman. The three suffered slight injuries to their chests and stomachs, authorities said.

There were seven people in the room at the time of the incident, and Nakayama had several knives, police said.

Nakayama has admitted to the charge, according to investigators.

“I went into the room because I wanted to kill a person,” he reportedly told investigators.