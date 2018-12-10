Ahead of arrest, Carlos Ghosn planned to oust Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa: report
Carlos Ghosn | REUTERS

Ahead of arrest, Carlos Ghosn planned to oust Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa: report

Kyodo

NEW YORK – Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn was planning to oust CEO Hiroto Saikawa before his arrest by Tokyo prosecutors last month, the online edition of the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

Ghosn was planning to propose the replacement of Saikawa at a Nissan board meeting scheduled for late November due to his dissatisfaction over sluggish sales in the United States and a series of quality issues in Japan.

But the plan was derailed by Ghosn’s arrest for alleged financial misconduct on Nov. 19, according to the report citing people with knowledge of the matter.

For months, Ghosn had expressed his intention to reform the Nissan management team and conveyed his idea of replacing Saikawa to some executives, the paper said.

Saikawa has said Nissan conducted an internal probe on Ghosn’s alleged financial misconduct over several months and provided the information to Tokyo prosecutors before his arrest.

It is not known whether Saikawa knew Ghosn’s plan to oust him, as Saikawa could not be reached for comment, the report said.

Ghosn has been arrested on suspicion of breaching the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act by stating only ¥5 billion of his ¥10 billion compensation during the five years through March 2015 in Nissan’s securities reports submitted to Japanese regulators.

Investigative sources have said the unreported sum is his post-retirement pay.

Greg Kelly, a close aide of Ghosn and an ousted Nissan representative director, was arrested along with Ghosn on Nov. 19 for alleged conspiracy.

Ghosn and Kelly have admitted to the prosecutors that the former chairman’s remuneration was not entirely stated in the reports, but have claimed that it was not necessary to do so because how much he would receive after his retirement had yet to be settled, according to sources with knowledge of the investigation.

