Man accused of killing British tourist appears before New Zealand court

Police investigating the murder of British tourist Grace Millane stand by a cordoned off crime scene along a section of Scenic Drive in the Waitakere Ranges outside Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday. New Zealand police said Saturday that they believe the 22-year-old British tourist who has been missing for a week was murdered, and they will lay charges against a man they detained earlier in the day for questioning. | DOUG SHERRING / NEW ZEALAND HERALD / VIA AP

WELLINGTON – A man accused of killing 22-year-old British tourist Grace Millane made his first appearance in a New Zealand court Monday.

Media reports say the 26-year-old man stared down while a judge addressed him during the brief appearance at the Auckland District Court. The man has not yet entered a plea on murder charges and his name has been temporarily suppressed.

The case has riveted people both in Britain and New Zealand.

Described by her father as fun-loving and family-oriented, Millane had been traveling in New Zealand as part of a planned yearlong trip abroad that began in Peru. She went missing Dec. 1, and police on Saturday detained a man for questioning.

On Sunday, police found a body.

David Millane, father of missing English backpacker Grace Millane, speaks at a press conference in Auckland on Friday.
Police investigating the murder of British tourist Grace Millane stand by a cordoned off crime scene along a section of Scenic Drive in the Waitakere Ranges outside Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday. New Zealand police said Saturday that they believe the 22-year-old British tourist who has been missing for a week was murdered, and they will lay charges against a man they detained earlier in the day for questioning. | DOUG SHERRING / NEW ZEALAND HERALD / VIA AP This Dec. 1 CCTV image released by New Zealand Police shows 22-year-old English tourist Grace Millane in central Auckland, New Zealand. New Zealand police said Saturday they believe the 22-year-old British tourist who has been missing for a week was murdered, and they will lay charges against a man they detained for questioning. The image was captured about 7:15 p.m. and is the last known sighting of Millane, whose 22nd birthday was the next day. | NZ POLICE / VIA AP

