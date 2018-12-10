South faces wintry mess of snow, sleet, freezing rain as U.S. airlines scrub flights
Snow continues to fall on Lake James, creating a layer of frosting on empty docks and the surrounding pine trees around the lake Sunday in Morganton, North Carolina. A massive storm brought snow, sleet, and freezing rain across a wide swath of the South on Sunday — causing dangerously icy roads, immobilizing snowfalls and power losses to hundreds of thousands of people. | AP

World

South faces wintry mess of snow, sleet, freezing rain as U.S. airlines scrub flights

AP

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – A massive storm brought snow, sleet and freezing rain across a wide swath of the South on Sunday — causing dangerously icy roads, immobilizing snowfalls and power losses to hundreds of thousands of people.

Accidents on snow-covered interstates are causing major delays, hundreds of flights have been canceled and drivers in North Carolina and Virginia are getting stuck in snow or losing control on icy patches. Meanwhile, kids and the young at heart are taking advantage of heavy snow totals with snowball fights and snowmen.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper strongly urged residents to stay off the roads Sunday, asking drivers not to put lives of first responders needlessly at risk. Cooper said emergency crews, including the National Guard, had worked overnight to clear traffic accidents on major roadways. One tractor trailer ran off a road and into a river, Cooper said.

“Stay put if you can,” Cooper said. “Wrap a few presents, decorate the tree, watch some football.”

Governors and local officials in several states declared emergencies ahead of the storm crossing several Southern states, which is hitting portions of North Carolina and Virginia particularly hard.

Officials have warned residents to prepare emergency kits and stay off roads in impacted areas. Schools districts in North Carolina and Virginia have announced they’ll be closed Monday.

“Virginians should take all necessary precautions to ensure they are prepared for winter weather storm impacts,” said Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

The National Weather Service said a “prolonged period of snow” began late Saturday and would last until Monday in the region, with the heaviest snow expected in northwest North Carolina and southern Virginia. Forecasters have said some mountain areas of North Carolina could get up to 12 inches (30 cm) of snow or more.

Heavy rains also were expected elsewhere in other parts of the South, creating possible floods in coastal areas.

More than 300,000 power outages have been reported across the region with the majority of those — about 180,000 — in North Carolina, according to poweroutage.us. More than 82,000 were without power in South Carolina, while a total of about 75,000 outages were reported across Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the sixth-busiest airport in the country, said American Airlines would reduce its operations starting Saturday evening, with more than 1,000 flights canceled on Sunday.

American has also issued a travel alert for nine airports throughout the Carolinas, Tennessee, and Virginia, meaning passengers may be able to change travel plans without a fee.

Travelers were advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport. Cancellations were reported on flights from as far as the Midwest.

Signs of a pending monster snow fall were prevalent. Traffic crews treated roads ahead of the storm. Amtrak has canceled or modified some routes because of the storm. And many hardware stores sold out of ice melt.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Vice President Mike Pence (left) attends a meeting with Georgia opposition leaders in Tbilisi last year. Chief of staff to the vice president, Nick Ayers is at right. Ayers, President Donald Trump's top pick to replace John Kelly as chief of staff, is no longer expected to fill that role, according to a White House official.
Mike Pence aide Nick Ayers out of running to be Trump's next chief of staff
President Donald Trump's top pick to replace chief of staff John Kelly, Nick Ayers, is no longer expected to fill the role. Ayers, who is chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, was seen as...
A picture taken on Friedland avenue in Paris Sunday shows a tag reading "Macron, you won't last untill Christmas" a day after a "yellow vest" demonstration as part of a fourth weekend of nationwide protests. More than 1,700 people were arrested across France during the latest "yellow vest" protests over rising living costs and French President Emmanuel Macron in general.
Paris cleans up mess as Macron looks to break silence, respond to mass 'yellow vests' riots
Pressure mounted on French President Emmanuel Macron to announce concrete measures to calm protests marked by violence when he addresses the nation Monday evening, and breaks a long silence widely ...
House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., talks to the media during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington in September. Nadler, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, says he believes it would be an "impeachable offense" if it's proven that President Donald Trump directed illegal hush-money payments to women during the 2016 campaign.
Top House Democrats raise prospect of impeachment, prison for Trump
Top House Democrats on Sunday raised the prospect of impeachment or almost-certain prison time for President Donald Trump if it's proved that he directed illegal hush-money payments to women, addin...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Snow continues to fall on Lake James, creating a layer of frosting on empty docks and the surrounding pine trees around the lake Sunday in Morganton, North Carolina. A massive storm brought snow, sleet, and freezing rain across a wide swath of the South on Sunday — causing dangerously icy roads, immobilizing snowfalls and power losses to hundreds of thousands of people. | AP

, , , , ,