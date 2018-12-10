U.S. calls March 1 ‘hard deadline’ for trade deal with China
U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer speaks next to U.S. President Donald Trump, remarking on the United States, Mexico, Canada Agreement (USMCA), from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington Oct. 1. The U.S. negotiator in charge of trade talks with China said Sunday he considers March 1 to be a 'hard deadline' for reaching an agreement that would avert an intensifying trade war. | AFP-JIJI

Business

U.S. calls March 1 ‘hard deadline’ for trade deal with China

Reuters

WASHINGTON – U.S.-China trade negotiations need to reach a successful end by March 1 or new tariffs will be imposed, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Sunday, clarifying there is a “hard deadline” after a week of seeming confusion among President Donald Trump and his advisers.

Global markets are jittery about a collision between the world’s two largest economic powers over China’s huge trade surplus with the United States and U.S. claims that China is stealing intellectual property and technology.

“As far as I am concerned it is a hard deadline. When I talk to the president of the United States he is not talking about going beyond March,” Lighthizer said on the CBS show “Face the Nation,” referring to President Donald Trump’s recent decision to delay new tariffs while talks proceed.

“The way this is set up is that at the end of 90 days, these tariffs will be raised,” said Lighthizer, who has been tapped to lead the talks and appeared to tamp down expectations that the negotiation period could be extended.

After a turbulent week in markets, investors “can be reassured that if there is a deal that can be made that will assure the protection of U.S. technology … and get additional market access … the president wants us to do it,” Lighthizer said. “If not we will have tariffs.”

In Argentina last weekend, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to a truce that delayed the planned Jan. 1 U.S. hike of tariffs to 25 percent from 10 percent on $200 billion of Chinese goods while they negotiate a trade deal.

However, the arrest of a top executive at China’s Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.’s has roiled global markets amid fears that it could further inflame the China-U.S. trade row. In Beijing on Sunday, China’s foreign ministry protested the arrest to the U.S. ambassador.

In a series of appearances on the Sunday morning talk shows, Lighthizer, economic adviser Larry Kudlow and trade adviser Peter Navarro insisted the trade talks with China would not be derailed by the arrest, which they deemed solely a law enforcement matter.

U.S. equity markets have staked much on the outcome of the talks. Stocks climbed early in the week on optimism tensions between the two sides were easing, then cratered after Trump claimed he was a “tariff man” after all. He also seemed to indicate the talks could be extended.

But Lighthizer, in his first comments since being appointed to lead the negotiations, said the United States will need concessions across a number of areas in coming weeks if the higher tariffs are to be voided.

That includes demands for increased purchases of U.S. goods in a more open Chinese market, as well as “structural changes” to a system that, for example, forces American firms to turn over technology to Chinese partners as a condition of doing business.

“We need agricultural sales and we need manufacturing sales. We need structural changes on this fundamental issue of non-economic technology transfer,” Lighthizer said.

The demands are similar to those made under previous Democratic and Republican presidents, but Lighthizer said he felt Trump’s willingness to go beyond “dialogue” and impose tariffs will produce results.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Dora Lai, Cathay Pacific Flight Attendants Union leader and a cabin manager, poses during an interview with AFP in Hong Kong in September. Immaculate-looking flight attendants who appear unruffled by the demands of a life spent in the air are part of the slick image sold by carriers — but Hong Kong-based workers are increasingly hitting back against sexual harassment.
Sexual harassment in the sky: Hong Kong flight attendants fight back
Immaculate-looking flight attendants who appear unruffled by the demands of a life spent in the air are part of the slick image sold by carriers — but Hong Kong-based workers are increasingly hitti...
A sea gull flies off holding fish scraps near a former dock facility, with "Long Island" painted on old transfer bridges at Gantry State Park in the Long Island City section of the Queens Borough in New York last month. New York officials say their deal to land a new Amazon headquarters is a big win for the city, but the math is a little more complicated than government projections indicate.
Amazon HQ touted as big win for Big Apple but math is more complex
New York officials tout their deal to land a new Amazon headquarters as can't-miss math. The city and state put up $2.8 billion in tax breaks and grants. In return, they get an economic engine expe...
Volkswagen's Hans Dieter Poetsch, chairman of the supervisory board, speaks at the annual shareholder meeting in Hanover, Germany, in 2017.
Volkswagen denies allegations chairman knew early about emissions cheating: report
Volkswagen has denied allegations that Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch knew about the carmaker's emissions test cheating almost three months before U.S. authorities made it public in September 2015. ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer speaks next to U.S. President Donald Trump, remarking on the United States, Mexico, Canada Agreement (USMCA), from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington Oct. 1. The U.S. negotiator in charge of trade talks with China said Sunday he considers March 1 to be a 'hard deadline' for reaching an agreement that would avert an intensifying trade war. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , ,