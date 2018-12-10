Yemen Houthi leader seeks probe into alleged torture by own rebel ranks of prisoners, cites AP report
Anas al-Sarrari sits in his wheelchair in his home in Marib, Yemen, in July. The 26-year-old activist said he was left paralyzed by torture by Yemen's Houthi rebels. In prison, he was hung from the ceiling by his wrists almost non-stop for 60 days and severely beaten. | AP

SANAA – A top leader of Yemen’s Houthi rebels has called for an investigation after The Associated Press found evidence of extreme torture in Houthi-run lockups.

Thousands have been imprisoned by the Houthi militia during Yemen’s civil war. An AP investigation found some detainees were scorched with acid, forced to hang from their wrists for weeks at a time or had their faces smashed with batons.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, head of the Supreme Revolutionary Council, said Sunday that authorities should examine the AP report.

He says they should “deal with any of the incidents, if proven correct, in accordance with Yemeni law, (and act) against any of the people who committed them.” He says torture is “unforgivable” by Yemeni law and rules of faith.

Sweden is hosting talks among Yemen’s warring sides.

