Asia Pacific / Science & Health

Oldest wild seabird lays another egg on Midway Atoll

AP

HONOLULU – The world’s oldest known wild seabird has laid another egg.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the Laysan albatross named Wisdom appeared at her nest site at Midway Atoll National Wildlife refuge last month.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports biologists confirm she laid the egg.

Wisdom and her mate return to the same site on Midway Atoll each year. Laysan albatrosses lay one egg and raise one chick per year.

Biologists believe Wisdom is at least 68 years old.

Biologist Chandler Robbins first identified and banded Wisdom in 1956.

She has returned to Midway almost every year since 2002.

Midway Atoll is home to the world’s largest colony of albatross.

The island about 1,200 miles (1,930 km) northwest of Honolulu was the site of a pivotal World War II battle.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

David Millane, father of missing English backpacker Grace Millane, speaks at a press conference in Auckland on Friday.
Body found by police near Auckland believed to be that of missing British tourist Grace Millane
New Zealand police said Sunday they found a body they believe to be that of missing 22-year-old British tourist Grace Millane. Police said the body was in a forested area about 10 meters...
Singaporean model Zahra Khanum, Singapore's representative to the upcoming Miss Universe pageant, shows off a dress on Nov. 28 depicting a key moment of the U.S.-North Korea summit that Singapore hosted earlier this year.
Netizens blast Singapore Miss Universe's Trump-Kim summit gown
Singapore's representative to the upcoming Miss Universe pageant plans to wear a dress depicting a key moment of the U.S.-North Korea summit that Singapore hosted earlier this year, but the design ...
The Chang'e 4 lunar probe launches from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Saturday.
China launches rover for first landing on far side of the moon
China has launched a rover to the far side of the moon, a global first that would boost Beijing's ambition to become a space superpower. The Chang'e 4 lunar probe mission — named af...

, , , , , ,