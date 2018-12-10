Italian police probing crowded disco stampede fatal to six find pepper spray can
Italian Interior Minister and Deputy-Prime Minister Matteo Salvini leaves the disco Lanterna Azzurra after a site inspection, in Corinaldo, central Italy, Saturday. A stampede at a rap concert in an overcrowded disco in central Italy killed five young teenagers and a woman who had accompanied her daughter to the event early Saturday, police said, adding that 59 people were injured. | AP

World

Italian police probing crowded disco stampede fatal to six find pepper spray can

AP

ROME – Italian police investigating a deadly disco stampede said Sunday they found a pepper spray can and were questioning dozens of witnesses Sunday following accounts by concertgoers that a teenage boy had sprayed an irritating substance, triggering the mad rush by the crowd to flee.

It wasn’t known if the can found was the one whose spray apparently set off the stampede about 1 a.m. Saturday in a crowd awaiting a rapper’s performance in the Lanterna Azzurra (Blue Lantern) disco in Corinaldo, a small town in the Marche region of east-central Italy, the Carabiniere paramilitary police commander of Ancona province, Col. Cristian Carrozza, told reporters.

He also declined to confirm Italian media reports that a 16-year-old boy had been identified as the sprayer and would be questioned by juvenile court officials.

Five teens, all juveniles, and a woman who had accompanied her 11-year-old daughter to the concert, died in the crush of fleeing concertgoers who toppled over a railing atop a cement ramp outside an exit. The railing gave way, sending young people tumbling over it and landing atop of each other in the area below the ramp, about 1.5 meters (feet) below.

On Saturday, prosecutors and Italy’s prime minister and interior minister told reporters that nearly 1,400 tickets had been sold, while the disco could safely hold only 870 people, with the capacity of the room of the concert itself set at about 460.

On Sunday, Carrozza said a count of ticket stubs indicated that about 600 tickets were used for entry. It was unclear if others might have gotten in without having tickets checked by disco personnel.

One of the DJs, Marco Cecchini, told reporters he was sure that more than just one room of the disco was open, in addition to the one with the 460-person capacity.

“I’ve done 40-50 evenings in that place, and, sincerely, there weren’t so many people. I’d estimate maybe 800-900 people, but all the rooms were open,” the Italian news agency ANSA quoted Cecchini, who is the son of one of the disco’s managers, as saying.

Several parents whose children had gone to the concert on Saturday brought police cellphones to show videos of the disco’s premises in case the visuals could help in the investigation, ANSA said.

Many parents and patrons have said the disco was jam-packed.

Carrozza said that on Saturday police had taken accounts from more than 80 people, and many more concertgoers were being questioned on Sunday.

Seven of the more than 50 people injured in the stampede remained in critical condition Sunday while the remaining patients were either already discharged or about to be discharged after their condition improved, doctors said.

After Interior Minister Matteo Salvini insisted that safety codes for public places be rigorously respected, police overnight shut down two discos in the south, near the port city of Salerno, for apparent overcrowding.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Former FBI Director James Comey talks to reporters Friday following a closed House Judiciary Committee meeting to hear his testimony, on Capitol Hill in Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump hit out at Comey on Sunday, accusing him of lying to Congress in testimony last week over his handling of the Russia probe.
James Comey: FBI probe of Russia initially looked at four Trump-linked Americans
The FBI's counterintelligence investigation into potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia initially focused on four Americans and whether they were connected to Russian efforts to inter...
Women and girls walk back after getting food in Bentiu, a 38-km (24-mile) journey using a path through the bush for fear of being attacked on the main road, near Nhialdu in South Sudan. Rape has been used widely as a weapon in South Sudan and even after a peace deal was signed in September, humanitarians have warned of higher rates of sexual assault as growing numbers of desperate people try to reach aid.
'No one could hear me': Rape victims try to survive attacks South Sudan blames on 'unregulated yo...
Wrapping an arm around her stomach, the young woman hung her head and recounted the day in early November when she and a friend were bound, dragged into the bush and raped by four men with guns. ...
Anas al-Sarrari sits in his wheelchair in his home in Marib, Yemen, in July. The 26-year-old activist said he was left paralyzed by torture by Yemen's Houthi rebels. In prison, he was hung from the ceiling by his wrists almost non-stop for 60 days and severely beaten.
Yemen Houthi leader seeks probe into alleged torture by own rebel ranks of prisoners, cites AP re...
A top leader of Yemen's Houthi rebels has called for an investigation after The Associated Press found evidence of extreme torture in Houthi-run lockups. Thousands have been imprisoned by the Ho...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Italian Interior Minister and Deputy-Prime Minister Matteo Salvini leaves the disco Lanterna Azzurra after a site inspection, in Corinaldo, central Italy, Saturday. A stampede at a rap concert in an overcrowded disco in central Italy killed five young teenagers and a woman who had accompanied her daughter to the event early Saturday, police said, adding that 59 people were injured. | AP A girl cries as lifeless bodies lie on the ground outside the disco Lanterna Azzurra in Corinaldo, central Italy, Saturday. | AP

, , ,