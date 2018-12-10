U.K. nerve agent survivor struggling, fears Soviet-era poison will soon kill him
Members of the fire brigade in green biohazard encapsulated suits work to re-attach the tent over the bench where a man and a woman were found in critical condition sparking a major incident on March 4 at The Maltings shopping center in Salisbury, southern England, on March 8 after the tent became detached. The head of the MI6 foreign spy agency warned Russia on Dec. 3 not to underestimate Britain's capabilities and determination to expose malign behavior. | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

AP

LONDON – A British man who was exposed to the deadly nerve agent Novichok says he is struggling with his eyesight and mobility, and fears the poison will kill him within a decade.

Charlie Rowley, 45, fell ill in June near Salisbury, England, after coming into contact with the nerve agent that was used months earlier to attack former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Rowley, Skripal and his daughter survived, but Rowley’s partner, Dawn Sturgess, who was also exposed, died in the hospital.

Rowley told the Sunday Mirror newspaper that he was back in the hospital for treatment because he was going blind and unable to use one arm. He added: “I’m still worried the Novichok could kill me if I get any sort of virus again.”

