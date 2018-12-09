Tens of thousands of Hindu hard-liners gather in New Delhi to push Narendra Modi over temple in Ayodhya
A Hindu hard-liner holds a trident as he participates in a rally in New Delhi on Sunday calling for the construction of a temple on the site of the demolished 16th-century Babri Mosque, located in Ayodhya, northeast India. | AFP-JIJI

World

Tens of thousands of Hindu hard-liners gather in New Delhi to push Narendra Modi over temple in Ayodhya

AFP-JIJI

NEW DELHI – Tens of thousands of hard-line Hindu protesters marched in New Delhi on Sunday, calling for a grand temple to be built on the ruins of a destroyed mosque in a flash point Indian city.

Trident-waving devotees clad in saffron filled a huge parade ground in the Indian capital under tight security, where speakers warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi they will not let up until the temple is sanctioned.

Some of Modi’s supporters feel the Hindu nationalist leader has not done enough to raise a shrine at a site in Ayodhya, a city believed by many to be the birthplace of the deity Ram.

The site was home to a medieval mosque for 460 years until Hindu zealots tore it down in 1992, kicking off riots across India that left thousands dead, most of them Muslims.

Its future has been tied up in courts for decades but some hard-liners want Modi, who is seeking re-election in 2019, to push parliament to guarantee the temple by law.

“The gathering here is telling you that Hindus won’t sit back until the temple is built, and our wishes are respected,” said Champat Rai, the leader of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) group that organized the protest.

Demonstrators chanting “Praise be to Ram” packed the Ramlila Maidan, a vast ground capable of holding more than 50,000 people, and filled the surrounding streets.

Some carried maces and tridents — weapons traditionally wielded by Hindu gods — and traveled great distances by train and bus to reach the rally.

“We have come here to protect our religion and Hindu pride. We want a temple for our Lord Ram,” Hitesh Bharadwaj, a teacher from Delhi’s satellite city of Noida, said.

The hard-line VHP has applied pressure on Modi in recent weeks, where members staged a huge show of force in Ayodhya itself last month.

A close ally of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the group is spearheading a push to raise the Ram temple, and is calling for more protests as the prime minister prepares to go to the polls by May.

The BJP was on the margins until the 1980s when its top leaders, including Modi, backed a growing movement for the construction of the Ram temple.

Its advocates want parliament to introduce a law bypassing legal hurdles blocking the temple before Modi’s term ends.

The Supreme Court has delayed hearings into the disputed site but hard-liners have vowed to lay a foundation stone next year regardless.

“We don’t care about the courts. A grand temple will be constructed in 2019,” Sushil Chawdhary, a VHP leader, said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Regional crises cloud Gulf Cooperation Council summit hosted by Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia was hosting a summit of Arab Gulf leaders Sunday as crises brew over a bitter diplomatic dispute with Qatar, the war in Yemen and the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi....
During a ceremony at the Chapel of Our Lady of Santa Cruz in Algeria's northern city of Oran on Saturday, 19 religious figures, including seven French monks and 12 other clergy who were killed between 1994 and 1996, were beatified.
Roman Catholic Church beatifies 19 Christians in Algeria, victims of civil war in 1990s
The Roman Catholic Church in Algeria has beatified 19 Christians killed in a civil war in the 1990s, including seven Trappist monks who were beheaded at their monastery by Islamist militants.
A car burns during protests against the rising cost of living in France by "yellow vests" near Paris City Hall on Saturday.
Over 1,700 arrested during fourth weekend of protests by 'yellow vest' demonstrators in France
More than 1,700 people were arrested across France during the latest "yellow vest" protests as demonstrators clashing with riot police caused more damage in Paris than a week ago, officials said...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A Hindu hard-liner holds a trident as he participates in a rally in New Delhi on Sunday calling for the construction of a temple on the site of the demolished 16th-century Babri Mosque, located in Ayodhya, northeast India. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,