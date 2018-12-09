Nissan seeks to block Carlos Ghosn’s access to Rio de Janeiro apartment after he is released by Japanese authorities
Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn is seen at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show in Switzerland in March 2017. | BLOOMBERG

National / Crime & Legal

Nissan seeks to block Carlos Ghosn’s access to Rio de Janeiro apartment after he is released by Japanese authorities

Reuters

Nissan said it is seeking to block former Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s access to an apartment in Rio de Janeiro, citing a risk that the executive, arrested and removed from his role for financial misconduct, may remove or destroy evidence.

Brazilian-born Ghosn has been detained in Tokyo since his Nov. 19 arrest on suspicion of conspiring with former Nissan Representative Director Greg Kelly to understate his compensation by about half of the actual ¥10 billion ($88 million), over five years from 2010.

Tokyo authorities extended his period of detention until Dec. 10 for the alleged crime.

A Brazilian court has granted Ghosn access to the property, owned by Nissan, in the Copacabana neighborhood, but the company said in a statement Sunday that it is now petitioning a higher court to reverse the decision.

“Nissan has been cooperating with authorities to investigate misconduct on the part of its former chairman, and is working to prevent the destruction of any potential evidence that could occur by allowing access to residences in question,” a Nissan spokesman said.

A person close to the Tokyo prosecutors’ office said that Ghosn, Kelly and Nissan itself will be indicted as early as Monday.

“Nissan identified serious misconduct related to the reporting of Mr. Ghosn’s compensation. The company has been providing information to the Japanese Public Prosecutor’s Office and has been fully cooperating with its investigation. We will continue to do so,” the Nissan spokesman said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

An Indonesian caregiver helps a resident at a nursing care facility in Tenri, Nara Prefecture, in May 2017.
Language skills remain major concern for foreign nursing care workers coming to Japan
While a new visa system approved by the Diet, set to take effect in April, has been welcomed by Japan's labor-short nursing care businesses, questions remain about how to provide sufficient Japa...
The number of female personnel in the Self-Defense Forces has been rising in recent years.
Self-Defense Forces may build new training units to cater for increasing number of female officers
The Self-Defense Forces is considering adding training units catering to an increasing number of female officers, informed sources said Saturday. The SDF is finding it difficult for exis...
Crown Princess Masako and Crown Prince Naruhito look at a booklet at the Togu Palace, the couple's official Tokyo residence, on Dec. 4.
Crown Princess Masako vows to serve the people after she becomes Empress next year
Crown Princess Masako, who turned 55 on Sunday, vowed to make her best effort to serve the people as she is set to become Empress following May's Imperial succession. "I want to devote m...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn is seen at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show in Switzerland in March 2017. | BLOOMBERG

, , , ,