World

Japan to extend copyright period on works including novels, paintings to 70 years on Dec. 30

JIJI

Japan is set to extend the copyright period on works such as novels and paintings to 70 years after the authors’ deaths from the current 50 years, effective Dec. 30, when the revised copyright law goes into force.

The copyright law was revised as part of legislation to approve the 11-member Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement, known as TPP-11.

Before the revision, the copyright on the works of Japanese painter Tsuguharu Fujita, who died in January 1968, was set to expire at the end of this year.

The revision is set to extend the copyright on his works until the end of 2038. A similar last-minute extension also applies to the works of artists including composer Tadashi Manjome and Hanako Muraoka, who is known for translating the novel “Anne of Green Gables” into Japanese.

A provision mandating the 70-year copyright was included in the original 12-member TPP at the strong request of the United States. But the implementation of the provision was put on hold under the TPP-11 after the U.S. withdrawal from the original pact.

But the Japanese government opted to extend the copyright period by 20 years at the same time as the TPP-11 goes into effect. A government official said the 70-year copyright is already a global norm.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Nick Ayers (left), chief of staff to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly look on as U.S. President Donald Trump holds a Cabinet meeting at the White House on May 9.
Experts question whether Nick Ayers has gravitas to be President Donald Trump's next chief of staff
Nick Ayers, in talks with President Donald Trump to become his new White House chief of staff, is a 36-year-old political whiz-kid who could help with the looming re-election campaign, but criti...
Image Not Available
Texas cops arrest man for trespassing after he tells kids Santa isn't real
Police say a 31-year-old protester who told children Santa Claus is not real has been arrested for trespassing at a North Texas church. Aaron Urbanski was arrested Saturday after authori...
White House chief of staff John Kelly looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean defectors in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington in February.
Trump says chief of staff John Kelly to leave at year's end
U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that chief of staff John Kelly will leave his job by year's end amid an expected West Wing reshuffling reflecting a focus on the 2020 re-election campaign ...

, ,