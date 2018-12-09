World / Offbeat

Texas cops arrest man for trespassing after he tells kids Santa isn’t real

AP

DALLAS – Police say a 31-year-old protester who told children Santa Claus is not real has been arrested for trespassing at a North Texas church.

Aaron Urbanski was arrested Saturday after authorities were called to a church in Cleburne, which was hosting a breakfast with Santa event. Police, after responding to a trespassing complaint, say they found three people demonstrating outside the church.

Authorities say Urbanski refused to leave and continued to cause a disturbance. Urbanski, who was charged with criminal trespass, has been booked into the Johnson County Law Enforcement Center.

Cleburne Mayor Scott Cain weighed in on Facebook, saying “Don’t Mess With Santa!” The mayor continued: “Guess they wanted coal in their stockings to go with a court appearance.”

