National

Japan enacts law against ticket scalping ahead of Olympics

Kyodo

The Diet on Saturday passed a bill that will prohibit ticket scalping for concerts and sports events in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

The legislation, unanimously approved by the House of Councilors in the predawn hours following its passage Tuesday in the Lower House, bans the resale of tickets at higher than their original prices and taking possession of tickets for the purpose of scalping.

Violators of the new law will face jail terms of up to one year or fines of up to ¥1 million, or both.

In Japan, there had been no law to control online scalping of tickets for popular events including professional baseball games. Ticket brokering was prohibited on streets and other public places under local ordinances.

Both ruling and opposition lawmakers cooperated on the enactment of the new law.

Ticket sales for the Olympics will begin next year. To prevent the resale of tickets for profit, the organizing committee for the games had called for tougher regulations.

Subject to the ban are tickets that designate seats or the names of spectators in advance. The law also requires event organizers to make efforts to identify ticket holders.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Nobel Prize laureates in physiology or medicine Tasuku Honjo and James Allison pose after their Nobel lectures on Friday at Karolinska Institute in Solna, outside Stockholm, Sweden.
Flat level of research funding triggers alarm among Japan's top scientists
Japanese scientist Tasuku Honjo's Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine has highlighted an issue that has troubled many scientists in Japan: the country's stagnant research funding, which trails th...
Image Not Available
Japanese woman gets six-year prison term in China for spying
A Chinese court has sentenced a Japanese woman to six years in prison for spying, a source privy to bilateral relations said Saturday. The Shanghai Intermediate People's Court, which handed down...
A high school student from Niigata Prefecture died while snorkeling during a visit to Australia's Green Island during a school trip.
Japanese student drowns during school trip to Australia
A 16-year-old Japanese high school student on a school trip to Australia has drowned while snorkeling, the Japanese consular office in Cairns said Saturday. The second-year student at Hokuetsu H...

, ,