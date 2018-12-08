Ex-Miss Kentucky, now a teacher, charged with sending nude photos to student
Miss Kentucky Ramsey Carpenter participates in the Miss America Shoe Parade at the Atlantic City boardwalk on Sept. 13, 2014. | AP

CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA – A former Miss Kentucky who is a teacher in West Virginia has been charged with sending nude pictures to a 15-year-old former student.

News outlets report that 28-year-old Ramsey Bearse was arrested Friday and charged with four felony counts of distributing or displaying obscene matter to a minor.

A criminal complaint says the student’s parent informed authorities of lewd pictures sent by Bearse that were found on the teenager’s phone. The unidentified parent said Bearse had been the boy’s teacher during part of his time at Andrew Jackson Middle School in Cross Lanes.

Authorities say Bearse admitted to sending the nude photos on Snapchat.

Under her maiden name of Carpenter, Bearse was crowned Miss Kentucky in 2014.

