World / Offbeat

Leapin’ lemurs! Florida trooper gets a surprise during DUI arrest

AP

SANFORD, FLORIDA – A lemur surprised a Florida Highway Patrol trooper when it crawled from a trailer being pulled by a pickup truck that had been stopped for driving erratically and hitting other cars.

Dashcam video shows the lemur peeking out of the trailer before hopping to the ground and leaping around the trooper, who was talking to the driver along Interstate 4 in Sanford on Saturday night.

The video shows the trooper doing a double-take as the lemur runs around and stands on its hind legs.

Driver Shane Taylor, 27, warned troopers that the lemur, named Miko, “bites.” Taylor was arrested on several charges, including DUI.

State wildlife officers took custody of the lemur and other exotic animals including a tortoise, a goat, a parrot and a wallaby.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert speaks as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with reporters in his plane while flying from Panama to Mexico on Oct. 18.
Heather Nauert: From Fox anchor to U.N. envoy
Less than two years ago, Heather Nauert was working as an anchor on Donald Trump's favorite news show, "Fox & Friends." Her rise since then has been stunning. Trump has now named her as his ...
A view of Mars is seen from the arm-mounted camera on the InSight lander in this image released Friday.
'Really unworldly': New NASA lander captures first sounds of Martian wind
NASA's new Mars lander has captured the first sounds of the "really unworldly" Martian wind. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory released audio clips of the alien wind Friday. The low-frequency rumbli...
U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley listens to a question while testifying before a May Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the Army's fiscal 2018 budget on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Trump seen picking U.S. Army head Mark Milley as next Joint Chiefs chairman
U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to name the Army's top general, Mark Milley, as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. officials said Friday, in a decision that appears to be ...

, , ,