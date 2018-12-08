Japan will have 10 straight holidays around time of Imperial accession as bill clears Diet
The Diet enacted a bill Saturday that will establish 10 straight days off next year —from April 27 to May 6 — including the day of Crown Prince Naruhito's accession to the throne.

JIJI

The Diet enacted a bill Saturday that will establish 10 straight days off next year —from April 27 to May 6 — including the day of Crown Prince Naruhito’s accession to the throne.

The Upper House approved the bill by a majority vote at a plenary session. The law is aimed at heightening the public’s celebratory mood relating to the Imperial accession.

Under the law, May 1, the day the Crown Prince is set to ascend the throne, and Oct. 22, when the Sokuirei Seiden no Gi ceremony is scheduled to take place to proclaim the enthronement, will be designated as one-off national holidays for 2019.

The country’s holiday law stipulates that any weekday falling between national holidays becomes a holiday itself. With May 1, a Wednesday, designated a national holiday, April 30, which falls on a Tuesday, and May 2, a Thursday, will also become public holidays. April 29 is Showa Day and May 3 is Constitution Day.

As Children’s Day on May 5 falls on a Sunday, May 6 becomes a substitute holiday under existing rules, completing 10 straight days off including weekends.

On Thursday, the Upper House Cabinet Committee approved the bill, with support from all parties except for the Japanese Communist Party.

It also unanimously adopted an additional resolution urging the government to ensure that the series of holidays do not negatively affect people’s lives related to medical institutions, child care facilities and other establishments.

