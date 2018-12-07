India’s polluted air claimed 1.24 million lives in 2017, or 12.5% of total deaths: study
Indian commuters drive amid heavy smog along a busy road past the South Extension area of New Delhi on Thursday. Smog levels spike during winter in Delhi, when air quality often eclipses the World Health Organization's safe levels. | AFP-JIJI

World / Science & Health

India’s polluted air claimed 1.24 million lives in 2017, or 12.5% of total deaths: study

Reuters

NEW DELHI – India’s toxic air claimed 1.24 million lives in 2017, or 12.5 percent of total deaths recorded that year, according to a study published in Lancet Planetary Health on Thursday.

More than 51 percent of the people who died because of air pollution were younger than 70, said the study conducted by academics and scientists from various institutions in India and around the world.

It was funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Indian government and the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Of the total, about 670,000 died from air pollution in the wider environment and 480,000 from household pollution related to the use of solid cooking fuels.

New Delhi was most exposed to the tiny particulate matter, known as PM 2.5, that can reach deep into the lungs and cause major health problems, the study concluded. Some northern states closer to Delhi were almost as bad.

Average life expectancy in India in 2017 would have been higher by 1.7 years if air quality was at healthy levels, the report said.

That isn’t as gloomy as some other recent studies. For example the University of Chicago’s report released last month said prolonged exposure to pollution reduces the life expectancy of an Indian citizen by over 4 years.

Still, the new study shows India has a higher proportion of global health loss due to air pollution — at 26.2 percent of the world’s total when measured in deaths and disability — than its 18.1 percent share of the world’s population.

“The findings of this study suggest that the impact of air pollution on deaths and life expectancy in India might be lower than previously estimated but this impact is still quite substantial,” the study said.

Delhi’s air was “very poor” on Thursday, according to a federal pollution agency. The city’s quality of air has swung between “severe” to “hazardous” levels multiple times in the past two months.

The city residents’ apparent lack of concern about the toxic air — whether through ignorance, apathy or the impact of poverty — gives federal and local politicians the cover they need for failing to vigorously address the problem, pollution activists, social scientists and political experts have said.

Earlier this year, the World Health Organization said India was home to the world’s 14 most polluted cities.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, R-Tenn., tells reporters that senators are considering multiple pieces of legislation in an effort to formally rebuke Saudi Arabia for the slaying of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday.
Bipartisan U.S. senators wrestle with rebuke of Saudis for Jamal Khashoggi slaying
Senators are considering multiple pieces of legislation to formally rebuke Saudi Arabia for the slaying of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, with momentum building for a resolution to call Saudi Crown...
Al-Shabab fighters on pickup trucks prepare to travel into the city, just outside Mogadishu, in 2008. A bloody rivalry has emerged between extremist groups in Somalia as the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab hunts upstart fighters linked to the Islamic State group, officials tell The Associated Press.
Al-Shabab admits Somali blast that killed two generals and seven guards
Nine Somali soldiers including two generals were killed on Thursday by a blast just outside the capital Mogadishu, militants and an army official said. Islamist group al-Shabab claimed responsib...
The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu displays a gravestone in 2012 identifying it as the resting place of seven unknown people from the USS Oklahoma who died in the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor. More than 75 years after nearly 2,400 members of the U.S. military were killed in the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor, some who died on Dec. 7, 1941, are finally being laid to rest in cemeteries across the United States.
Remains of Pearl Harbor sailors return home after 77 years
More than 75 years after nearly 2,400 members of the U.S. military were killed in the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor, some who died on Dec. 7, 1941, are finally being laid to rest in cemeteries ac...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Indian commuters drive amid heavy smog along a busy road past the South Extension area of New Delhi on Thursday. Smog levels spike during winter in Delhi, when air quality often eclipses the World Health Organization's safe levels. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,