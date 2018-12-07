Trump to roll back Obama-era carbon rule, opening door for new coal plants
Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler signs an order withdrawing an Obama era emissions standards policy, at the EPA Headquarters in Washington Thursday. | AP

Business

Trump to roll back Obama-era carbon rule, opening door for new coal plants

Reuters

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration is expected on Thursday to roll back an Obama-era rule requiring new coal plants to slash carbon emissions, a move that could crack open the door in coming years for new plants fired by the fossil fuel.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will make an “energy policy announcement” at 1:30 p.m. EST (1830 GMT) on Thursday. Andrew Wheeler, EPA’s acting administrator, will speak alongside Harry Alford, president of the National Black Chamber of Commerce, a long-time opponent of former President Barack Obama’s limits on carbon emissions.

The EPA is expected to propose allowing new coal plants to emit up to 1,900 pounds (862 kg) of carbon dioxide per megawatt-hour of electricity, according to a New York Times report citing unnamed sources.

The Trump proposal, which is sure to be challenged by lawsuits from environmental groups, would replace an Obama-era standard allowing only 1,400 pounds of carbon per megawatt-hour.

Under the Obama rule, new coal plants would have to burn some natural gas, which emits less carbon, or install carbon capture equipment or highly efficient technology that is not yet commercially available.

The U.S. government lists only two major coal plants being planned over the next four years as the industry has been discouraged by plentiful and less-expensive natural gas. That could change as President Donald Trump rolls back rules meant to curb emissions linked to global warming.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell applauded the EPA, saying it would help families who work in the coal industry in his state of Kentucky. “Coal deserves a level playing field, and that’s what this White House is trying to accomplish,” McConnell said.

Myron Ebell, who led Trump’s EPA transition team last year, said Trump’s policies could allow new coal plants to be built in the next five, 10 or 15 years.

The administration says coal plants can be made to burn coal far more efficiently. But high costs have made them uneconomic. The regulatory roll back comes ahead of the annual U.N. climate talks in Poland next week, where White House officials plan a panel on coal technology.

It was unclear whether the proposal can withstand lawsuits. Jay Duffy, a legal associate at Clean Air Task Force, said the weaker carbon emissions level would not satisfy federal clean air law requirements for the best available emissions technology.

While the carbon capture equipment the Obama rule would have required is technologically feasible, it is expensive.

But Duffy said Obama’s rule would drive down costs.

“If Trump is really interested in supporting coal miners, what he should be looking at is supporting and advancing carbon capture,” said Duffy. “That’s the only way coal survives,” in a future where rules on carbon constraints are likely, he said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Solar panels are seen on the rooftop on a home in a new housing project in Sacramento, California, in May. California is the first state in the nation to require homes built in 2020 and later be solar powered.
California first state to mandate solar power for new homes
California became the first state in the nation to require homes built in 2020 and later be solar powered, following a vote by the Building Standards Commission. The unanimous action on Wednesda...
Tuomas Risk, CEO of Finnish startup company Norsepower, poses in 2016 in the North Sea in front of one of his company's rotor sails, one of the new technologies the shipping industry is looking at as it searches for new solutions to cut greenhouse gas emissions to combat climate change. The Maersk Pelican oil tanker is testing Norsepower's 30 meter (98 foot) deck-mounted spinning columns, which convert wind into thrust based on an idea first floated nearly a century ago.
The answer is blowing in the wind: Shipping firms eye high-tech sails in bid to go green
As the shipping industry faces pressure to cut climate-altering greenhouse gases, one answer is blowing in the wind. European and U.S. tech companies, including one backed by airplane maker Airb...
Male greater sage grouse perform mating rituals for a female grouse (not pictured) on a lake outside Walden, Colorado, in 2013. The Trump administration is advancing plans to ease restrictions on oil and gas drilling and other activities on huge swaths of land in the American West that were put in place to protect the imperiled bird species. Land management plans released Thursday would open more areas to leasing and allow waivers for drilling pads to encroach into the bird's habitat.
U.S. to ease oil drilling controls protecting imperiled bird but claim move will save them
The Trump administration moved forward Thursday with plans to ease restrictions on oil and natural gas drilling and other activities across millions of acres in the American West that were put in p...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler signs an order withdrawing an Obama era emissions standards policy, at the EPA Headquarters in Washington Thursday. | AP Harry Alford, president and CEO, National Black Chamber of Commerce, speaks after acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler annouced that new coal plants no longer have to meet planned, tougher, Obama-era emissions standards, at a news conference at the EPA Headquarters in Washington Thursday.) | AP

, , , , , ,