Ecuador: Julian Assange can leave embassy as U.K. has assured he won’t be extradited to death penalty nation

Ecuador President Lenin Moreno delivers his first, annual state-of-the-nation address inside the National Assembly in Quito in May. Moreno said in a radio interview Thursday that Britain has provided sufficient guarantees for Assange to leave his government's embassy in London, where the WikiLeaks founder has been living under asylum since 2012. | AP

QUITO – Ecuador’s president says Britain has provided sufficient guarantees for Julian Assange to leave his government’s embassy in London, where the WikiLeaks founder has been living under asylum since 2012.

Lenin Moreno said in a radio interview Thursday his government had received written assurances from the U.K. government not to extradite the Australian activist to any country where he would face the death penalty.

Moreno didn’t say he would force Assange out, but said Assange’s legal team is considering its next steps.

Assange has long maintained the he faces charges under seal in the U.S for revealing highly sensitive government information on his website.

Ecuador President Lenin Moreno delivers his first, annual state-of-the-nation address inside the National Assembly in Quito in May. Moreno said in a radio interview Thursday that Britain has provided sufficient guarantees for Assange to leave his government's embassy in London, where the WikiLeaks founder has been living under asylum since 2012. | AP WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange greets supporters from a balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London last year. | AP

