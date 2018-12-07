‘Working hard, thank you’: Trump fumes over low popularity, inflates his rating to 75%
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires Dec. 1. | REUTERS

World / Politics

‘Working hard, thank you’: Trump fumes over low popularity, inflates his rating to 75%

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump says the polls have it all wrong, so on Thursday he calculated his own popularity rating: 75 percent.

The Republican began reflecting on his approval numbers with an overnight tweet celebrating a new poll that gave him 50 percent.

“Working hard, thank you!” he wrote on a tweet featuring a huge “50%” superimposed over a picture of Trump clapping at a campaign rally.

The only problem is that the pollsters coming up with that number, Rasmussen, are serious outliers.

All other polling companies, like Gallup, give Trump considerably lower ratings, with an average of just 43 percent, according to RealClearPolitics.com.

The other problem is that 50 percent — which creeps up from Rasmussen’s previous 49 percent — doesn’t exactly set the world on fire either.

So early Thursday, Trump tweeted again, this time stating that his bad numbers are caused by the growing probe into alleged improper, or even criminal, links between the president and Russia.

“Without the phony Russia Witch Hunt… my approval rating would be at 75% rather than the 50% just reported by Rasmussen,” he wrote. “It’s called Presidential Harassment!”

Seventy-five percent would make Trump easily one of the most popular leaders on the planet.

He’d even streak ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose long soaring ratings have taken a hit recently, despite being able to control most of his country’s media.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent walks with suspected immigrants caught entering the country illegally along the Rio Grande in Hidalgo, Texas, in 2016. While the Trump administration focuses attention on migrant caravans trying to cross the southern U.S. border in California, migration is surging at the opposite end of the border in South Texas.
Judge's order didn't end migrant family separations at U.S.-Mexico border
The Trump administration separated 81 migrant children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border since the June executive order that stopped the general practice amid a crackdown on illegal cro...
People protest the legislature's extraordinary session during the official Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin, Tuesday. Demonstrators booed outgoing Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker on Tuesday during the ceremony, at times drowning out a high school choir with their own songs in protest of a Republican effort to gut the powers of his Democratic successor.
Democrat says he'll push Wisconsin's Scott Walker to veto lame-duck GOP power play
The incoming Democratic governor of Wisconsin says he plans to make a personal appeal to his defeated rival, Republican Gov. Scott Walker, to veto sweeping GOP legislation that would strip the new ...
A Syrian child pulls a sack while walking in the mud at a camp for the displaced near the village of Shamarin, near the border with Turkey in the northern Aleppo province, on Thursday.
U.S.-backed fighters break into Islamic State holdout in east Syria
U.S.-backed Syrian fighters have broken into an eastern holdout of the Islamic State group on the Iraqi border, a commander and a monitor said Thursday, months into an anti-jihadist offensive. A...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires Dec. 1. | REUTERS

, , , ,