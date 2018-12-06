SoftBank mobile services in Japan disrupted ahead of bumper IPO, sending shares downward

SoftBank Group Corp.’s mobile phone services were disrupted in some parts of Japan on Thursday, ahead of an initial public offering of its domestic telecoms unit later this month that will potentially raise ¥2.4 trillion ($21 billion).

Shares of the group fell as much as 6 percent after the news, pressured also by a broader sell-off in stocks following the arrest of a senior executive at Huawei Technologies. The two companies have partnered on 5G trials.

A SoftBank spokeswoman said connection problems started around 1:39 p.m.

Other details, including when full service will be restored, are not yet known, she added.

Strong retail demand saw SoftBank Group last week forgo a price range for the bumper IPO of its domestic telecoms unit, SoftBank Corp., setting a single indicative rate of ¥1,500 ($13.30).

SoftBank will set a final offering price on Dec. 10 with shares set to begin trading on Dec. 19.

Shares of the group closed down 5 percent on Thursday, in a broader market that skidded to a two-week low after Canada arrested Huawei’s global chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou at the request of the United States, threatening a new spike in Sino-U.S. tensions.