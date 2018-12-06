National

Tokyo Disneyland gives sneak preview of new ‘Beauty and the Beast’ attraction

Kyodo

CHIBA – Oriental Land Co., operator of the Tokyo Disney Resort, on Thursday gave reporters a sneak peak of a new “Beauty and the Beast” attraction under construction that is set to open in spring 2020.

The new area occupying some 4.7 hectares is based on the beast’s castle, with towers measuring up to 33 meters high. It will be the second-tallest facility after the park’s iconic 51-meter-high Cinderella Castle.

In the castle, seats in the bowl-shaped rides move to music from the movie so riders feel like they are dancing, the company said.

In the new area, an indoor theater and a riding attraction based on the movie “Baymax” are also under construction.

Hidenori Furusawa, chief producer of the new attraction, said the company paid close attention to even minor details.

“We want the visitors to feel that they are really in the world of Disney,” he said.

The company is expected to invest some ¥75 billion ($664 million) in the development project, the largest sum it has spent since opening the Disneyland park in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, in 1983.

An artist's rendering shows how the new 'Beauty and the Beast' attraction will look like when it opens in the spring of 2020 at Tokyo Disneyland in Chiba Prefecture. | ORIENTAL LAND CO. / VIA KYODO

