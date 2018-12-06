Search on for seven after U.S. Marine tanker, fighter jet crash during drill off Japan

Two U.S. Marine aircraft crashed early Thursday, reportedly leaving seven service members missing off the coast of southern Japan as search and rescue operations continued.

A KC-130 midair refueling a tanker and an F/A-18 fighter jet, which was being refueled, were involved in the crash. Media reports said five crew members were aboard the tanker and two on the fighter.

“Search and rescue operations continue for U.S. Marine aircraft that were involved in a mishap off the coast of Japan around 2:00 a.m. Dec. 6,” the Marine Corps said in a statement. “The aircraft involved in the mishap had launched from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and were conducting regularly scheduled training when the mishap occurred. Japanese search and rescue aircraft immediately responded to aid in recovery.”

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation and no other information was immediately available, according to the statement.

U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni is located in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture, and is home to the sole forward-deployed Marine squadron of F-35 stealth fighter jets.