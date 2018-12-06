Japan mulls announcing new era name on April 11: sources

The Japanese government is considering announcing the name of the country’s new era on April 11 or later ahead of the ascension of the new Emperor on May 1, government sources said Wednesday.

The government has proceeded with preparations for the change of the gengo, or era name, including the update of government ministry and agency information systems, on the assumption that it would be announced around a month before Crown Prince Naruhito becomes the new Emperor.

The idea of pushing back the announcement of the new era name by around 10 days has been considered as a cross-party group of lawmakers, including conservatives in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, look to create clear air for a festival commemorating the 30th anniversary of the enthronement of incumbent Emperor Akihito on April 10, the sources said.

Gengo is used for the length of an emperor’s reign. While many Japanese frequently use the Gregorian calendar as well as gengo, the announcement of the new era remains of public interest as it is widely used in calendars, newspapers and officials documents.

The government concluded that pushing back the timing of the announcement by around 10 days would not create much negative impact on the preparation of the government agencies, according to the sources.

Abe is expected to make a final judgment as to when to announce the new era name by the end of the year, the sources added.

The current Heisei Era, which means “achieving peace,” commenced on Jan. 8, 1989, the day after Emperor Showa, the father of the current Emperor widely known as Emperor Hirohito, died. It will end on April 30 next year, when the sitting Emperor abdicates.

In a rare video message in August 2016, he expressed his desire to step down as the first living Japanese monarch in about 200 years to do so, citing concerns about his advanced age and weakening health.