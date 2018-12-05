Four men arrested for allegedly overturning truck in Shibuya during Halloween event

Four men were arrested Wednesday for allegedly overturning a small truck during a Halloween event in late October in the busy Shibuya district of Tokyo, police said.

The four are Yuta Kuroki, 27, Takaaki Kawamura, 22, Shota Kojihara, 20, and Rikuo Okubun, 20, the police said, adding that all of them had admitted to the charge.

Believing that 15 people were involved in overturning the truck, the police plan to identify the remaining 11 and refer them all to prosecutors.

In the early hours of Oct. 28, Kuroki, Kawamura and others allegedly flipped the truck upside down as crowds in costumes gathered around Shibuya Station in central Tokyo.

The Halloween event in Shibuya has become increasingly popular recently, including among foreign visitors.

Along with concerns over noise and litter, incidents of vandalism and drunken behavior as well as crimes such as groping have been reported every year.