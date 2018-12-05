National / Crime & Legal

Four men arrested for allegedly overturning truck in Shibuya during Halloween event

Kyodo

Four men were arrested Wednesday for allegedly overturning a small truck during a Halloween event in late October in the busy Shibuya district of Tokyo, police said.

The four are Yuta Kuroki, 27, Takaaki Kawamura, 22, Shota Kojihara, 20, and Rikuo Okubun, 20, the police said, adding that all of them had admitted to the charge.

Believing that 15 people were involved in overturning the truck, the police plan to identify the remaining 11 and refer them all to prosecutors.

In the early hours of Oct. 28, Kuroki, Kawamura and others allegedly flipped the truck upside down as crowds in costumes gathered around Shibuya Station in central Tokyo.

The Halloween event in Shibuya has become increasingly popular recently, including among foreign visitors.

Along with concerns over noise and litter, incidents of vandalism and drunken behavior as well as crimes such as groping have been reported every year.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Local governments are trying to secure licensed child care workers by offering attractive working conditions.
Local governments in Japan get creative in bid to secure child care workers
Local governments are desperately trying to recruit licensed child care workers in a bid to address an acute shortage in day care staff. As part of their strategy, they are emphasizing favorable...
The bill to revise the Water Supply Act is approved at the Upper House plenary session Wednesday.
Upper House approves bill allowing private firms to run water supply services
The Upper House on Wednesday passed a controversial bill by a majority vote to revise the Water Supply Act to allow private companies to run municipal water services. The government and the ruli...
Image Not Available
Wild boar bites off elderly woman's finger and charges into another before capture by hunting clu...
A wild boar bit off an elderly woman's finger Tuesday in the western city of Ashiya in Hyogo Prefecture, police said. Members of a local hunting club captured the animal near an elementary schoo...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Halloween revelers stand on an overturned small truck in a photo taken by one of the witnesses on Oct. 28 in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward, a mecca for the celebrations. | YU MENTAL CLINIC / VIA KYODO

, , ,