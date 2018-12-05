National

Wild boar bites off elderly woman’s finger and charges into another before capture by hunting club in city near Kobe

Kyodo

KOBE – A wild boar bit off an elderly woman’s finger Tuesday in the western city of Ashiya in Hyogo Prefecture, police said.

Members of a local hunting club captured the animal near an elementary school in the city about an hour after the 86-year-old woman, who lives in the neighboring city of Kobe, called for an ambulance saying she had lost the third finger of her left hand at around 10:15 a.m., according to the police.

The wild boar apparently bumped into another woman before being captured, the police said.

Wild boars are frequently seen in parts of Ashiya and Kobe as the Rokko mountain range is located north of residential areas. The animals often enter the residential areas in search for food.

