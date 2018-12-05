Takeda gains shareholders’ approval for Shire buyout plan

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. won approval from shareholders Wednesday for its plan to purchase Irish drugmaker Shire PLC in what would be the biggest-ever overseas acquisition by a Japanese company.

At an extraordinary meeting, Takeda shareholders gave the greenlight to a plan to buy the Dublin-based company for £46 billion (about ¥6.6 trillion), a decision that is set to create the world’s ninth-largest drugmaker with combined sales of about ¥2.8 trillion.

The approval came against the opposition of a group of shareholders who had sought to vote down the takeover plan since their initial attempt to do so was rejected at a general shareholders’ meeting in June. They believe the deal is too costly to pursue.

The shareholders opposing the plan include founding family members Kunio Takeda and Kazuhisa Takeda, a former chairman and former director of the country’s largest drugmaker, respectively.

Takeda is looking to bolster its research and development operations through the acquisition of London-listed Shire. Shire’s strength lies in developing medicines for rare diseases including hemophilia. More than 60 percent of the firm’s sales come from the United States.

Takeda is in the midst of efforts to seek approval from antitrust regulators after gaining the greenlight from authorities in the United States, Japan and China, and aims to complete the deal by early January.