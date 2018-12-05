World / Crime & Legal

Trump associate Roger Stone takes the Fifth, won’t give Senate documents or testify

AP

WASHINGTON – Roger Stone, a confidant of President Donald Trump, says he won’t provide documents to the Senate Judiciary Committee or testify and will instead invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

In a letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the committee’s top Democrat, a lawyer for Stone said the panel’s requests for information about people with whom Stone has communicated in the last three years were “far too overbroad, far too overreaching” and “far too wide ranging.”

“Mr. Stone’s invocation of his Fifth Amendment privilege must be understood by all to be the assertion of a Constitutional right by an innocent citizen who denounces secrecy,” wrote Stone’s lawyer, Grant Smith.

Feinstein released the letter on Twitter on Tuesday.

Stone has been entangled in investigations by Congress and special counsel Robert Mueller into whether Trump aides had advance knowledge of Democratic emails published by WikiLeaks during the 2016 election. He was interviewed last year by the House intelligence committee, and a transcript of that session may soon be released.

Stone has not been charged and has said he had no knowledge of the timing or specifics of WikiLeaks’ plans.

A federal grand jury has heard testimony for months from Stone associates and offered a plea deal to one friend, Jerome Corsi, that would have required him to admit to lying to investigators about a conversation he had with Stone about WikiLeaks. Corsi has rejected that offer.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Opponents of an extraordinary session bill submitted by Wisconsin Republican legislators hold "Stop Lame Duck" signs at a rally outside the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison Monday.
Wisconsin Republicans to vote on weakening new Democratic governor's power
MADISON, Wisconsin AP Just weeks away from losing control of both the governor and attorney general's offices, Wisconsin Republicans planned dramatic lame-duck votes Tuesday on a sweeping att...
Medics hold the first baby born via uterus transplant from a deceased donor at the hospital in Sao Paulo last December in this picture handout obtained Tuesday.
'Medical milestone': First baby is born via uterus transplanted from dead donor
In a medical first, a mother who received a uterus transplant from a dead donor gave birth to a healthy baby, researchers reported Wednesday. The breakthrough operation, performed two years ago ...
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (left), U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz and Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn gesture as they speak before posing for a family photo during the NATO foreign ministers' meeting at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels Tuesday.
Europe security concerns surge as U.S. warns Russia it is ready to ditch key nuclear arms pact
The United States warned Russia Tuesday it has 60 days to start complying with a landmark nuclear missile treaty or Washington will abandon the pact, raising concern about Europe's future security....

, , , , , , ,