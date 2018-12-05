Joe Biden says he’s most qualified to be president, urges Americans to ‘choose truth over lies, science over fiction’
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a rally in Bridgeton, Missouri, in October. Biden says he'll announce within the next two months whether he plans to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020. | AP

World / Politics

Joe Biden says he’s most qualified to be president, urges Americans to ‘choose truth over lies, science over fiction’

AP

MISSOULA, MONTANA – Former Vice President Joe Biden says he believes that he is the most qualified person in the country to be president.

The 76-year-old Democrat made his comments Monday to an audience at the University of Montana in Missoula, as he considers a 2020 challenge to President Donald Trump.

Biden says nobody should run for president unless they believe they are qualified. He says he’ll decide within two months.

Biden says the U.S. can’t have four more years of Trump, whom he calls “a guy who can’t tell the truth.”

He says it’s time for U.S. citizens to remember who they are, shake off political malaise and “choose truth over lies, science over fiction.”

Biden is touring the nation to promote his memoir. He appears in Dallas on Tuesday.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (left), U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz and Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn gesture as they speak before posing for a family photo during the NATO foreign ministers' meeting at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels Tuesday.
Europe security concerns surge as U.S. warns Russia it is ready to ditch key nuclear arms pact
The United States warned Russia Tuesday it has 60 days to start complying with a landmark nuclear missile treaty or Washington will abandon the pact, raising concern about Europe's future security....
Traffic along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington streaks past the Federal Bureau of Investigation headquarters building in 2017. The National Republican Congressional Committee said Tuesday that it was hit with a "cyber intrusion" during the 2018 midterm campaigns and has reported the breach to the FBI.
GOP campaign arm reports 'cyber intrusion' during midterm poll campaigns
The National Republican Congressional Committee said Tuesday that it was hit with a "cyber intrusion" during the 2018 midterm campaigns and has reported the breach to the FBI. The committee prov...
Two holocaust survivors arrive for the International Holocaust Survivors Night of the Jewish Community in Berlin Tuesday.
Aging Holocaust survivors gather for global Hanukkah ceremonies
Hundreds of Holocaust survivors around the world marked the third night of Hanukkah on Tuesday, with menorah-lighting ceremonies paying tribute to them and the 6 million other Jews who were killed ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a rally in Bridgeton, Missouri, in October. Biden says he'll announce within the next two months whether he plans to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020. | AP

, , ,