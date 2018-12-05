El Nino may cut Colombia’s rainfall by 80% in early 2019, posing fire threat: minister
Farmer Carlos Lopez shows lettuce crops damaged by the lack of rain during the El Nino weather phenomenon in the Madrid municipality near Bogota, Colombia in 2016. While flooding and intense rain wreak havoc on several countries in Latin America, El Nino brings other harmful effects to Colombia with severe drought. | REUTERS

El Nino may cut Colombia’s rainfall by 80% in early 2019, posing fire threat: minister

BOGOTA

BOGOTA – The El Nino weather phenomenon could reduce rainfall in Colombia by 80 percent in the first quarter of 2019, the country’s environment minister said on Tuesday, causing water shortages and forest fires.

El Nino is a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the Pacific. In Colombia it is associated with crop damage and flash floods, while in other countries it can cause intense rain.

The South American country, where the majority of electricity is generated with hydro power, suffered nearly a year of drought conditions between 2015 and 2016 which almost led to energy rationing.

“El Nino is maturing and in its maturity is impacting 90 percent of the country,” Environment Minister Ricardo Lozano told journalists.

The government is working to prevent forest fires and avoid further deforestation in Colombia’s Amazon region, he said, adding that low rainfall may extend beyond the first quarter. He called on residents to save water to avoid potential rationing.

El Nino can also negatively affect coffee and banana crops. Colombia is the world’s top grower of washed arabica coffee.

Drought also generally causes an increase in food prices, with the potential to stoke short-term inflation.

Farmer Carlos Lopez shows lettuce crops damaged by the lack of rain during the El Nino weather phenomenon in the Madrid municipality near Bogota, Colombia in 2016. While flooding and intense rain wreak havoc on several countries in Latin America, El Nino brings other harmful effects to Colombia with severe drought. | REUTERS An area is uncovered by the lowering of the water level in the Magdalena river, the longest and most important river in Colombia, due to the lack of rain, in the city of Honda, Colombia, in 2016. | REUTERS

