15 migrants died in boat off Libya after 12 days without food or water, Egyptian survivor says
Surviving migrants who were in a boat spending 12 days at sea without food or water are seen in Misrata, Libya, Tuesday. | REUTERS

World

15 migrants died in boat off Libya after 12 days without food or water, Egyptian survivor says

Reuters

MISRATA, LIBYA – Fifteen migrants have died in a boat off the Libyan coast after spending 12 days at sea without food or water, an Egyptian survivor said on Tuesday.

Only 10 migrants from the capsized boat survived, all of whom were suffering from severe dehydration, Othman Belbeisi, head of the U.N. migration agency IOM in Libya, said on Twitter.

The owner of a beach chalet found the migrants washing up on the shore near the city of Misrata and called authorities, who brought them to the Red Crescent relief service and hospitals, residents said.

“We were 25 migrants on a boat. … We set off from (the western Libyan town of) Sabratah and we were at sea for 12 days without food and water,” the survivor said. “Fifteen have died.”

The survivors had been brought to a detention center and doctors and emergency teams are on the way, Belbeisi said.

No more details from authorities were immediately available.

Libya’s western coast is a departure point for mainly sub-Saharan African migrants fleeing wars and poverty and hoping to build new lives in Europe.

But the number of migrants reaching Italy has fallen sharply since last year as smuggling networks inside Libya have been disrupted and the European Union has stepped up efforts to increase Libyan coast guard patrols.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) stand guard in front of the building that once housed the Holey Artisan Bakery in July, on the second anniversary of the deadly hostage crisis at the upscale Dhaka restaurant in Bangladesh. A special tribunal began the trial of eight suspected Islamic militants on Tuesday in the attack on the restaurant in which 22 people, including 17 foreigners, were killed in 2016.
Trial begins for eight in 2016 Islamist terrorist attack on Bangladesh cafe fatal to 22
A special tribunal has begun the trial of eight suspected Islamic militants in an attack on a restaurant in Bangladesh's capital in which 22 people were killed, including 17 foreigners. Twenty h...
CIA Director Gina Haspel addresses the audience in Louisville, Kentucky, in September. Haspel is headed to Capitol Hill to brief Senate leaders Tuesday on the slaying of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as senators weigh their next steps in possibly punishing the longtime Middle East ally over the killing.
CIA chief briefs some senators on Saudi-ordered slaying of journalist Jamal Khashoggi
CIA Director Gina Haspel briefed Senate leaders on the slaying of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi Tuesday as senators weighed punishing the longtime Middle East ally over the killing. The CIA d...
Sen. Kevin Parker, D- Brooklyn, stands at the podium, flanked by Senate members during a news conference at the Capitol in Albany, New York, in 2017. Parker wants to require police to scrutinize social media activity and online searches of handgun license applicants, and disqualify those who make violent or hateful posts. The bill's fate is uncertain amid questions from free-speech advocates.
Bill of contention: NY lawmaker pushes measure for scrutiny of gun license applicants' social med...
Should hateful tweets keep you from getting a gun? That's a question many have asked after suspects in several horrific mass shootings were found only later to have left social media hints of vi...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Surviving migrants who were in a boat spending 12 days at sea without food or water are seen in Misrata, Libya, Tuesday. | REUTERS

, , , , ,