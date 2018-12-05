Israel launches operation to thwart Hezbollah border tunnels blamed on ‘Iranian entrenchment’
This picture taken Tuesday near the northern Israeli town of Misgav Am shows Israeli machinery operating (right) near the border wall with Lebanon. Israel's army said Tuesday it had detected Hezbollah 'attack tunnels' infiltrating its territory from Lebanon and had launched an operation called 'Northern Shield' to destroy them, a move likely to raise tensions with the Iran-backed group. | AFP-JIJI

World

Israel launches operation to thwart Hezbollah border tunnels blamed on ‘Iranian entrenchment’

AP

METULA, ISRAEL – The Israeli military launched an operation Tuesday to “expose and thwart” tunnels it says were built by the Hezbollah militant group that stretch from Lebanon into northern Israel.

The military said the tunnels are not currently being used by militants and that its work to find and neutralize them was taking place inside Israeli territory. However, the Israeli operation could heighten tensions between Israel and its Iran-backed foe, which have both been preoccupied with other conflicts since their last conflagration more than a decade ago.

“We see Hezbollah’s activities as a flagrant and blatant violation of Israeli sovereignty” and U.N. resolutions, said Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman. “This activity is another example of the negative effects of Iranian entrenchment in the region.”

The military did not disclose how many tunnels snake into Israeli territory from Lebanon or reveal details of the operation, which it said could last for weeks. Reinforcements were sent to the border, and later Tuesday, the military said the first tunnel had been uncovered, running from a private home in the Lebanese village of Kfar Kela, and would be demolished.

Conricus said the tunnel, outfitted with electricity, a ventilation pipe and a communication cable, was about 200 meters (220 yards) long, at a depth of 25 meters (80 feet) and about 2 meters (6 feet) high.

The tunnel’s exit point was found in a patch of farmland southwest of the pastoral Israeli border town of Metula, the military said.

Lebanese troops and military intelligence agents, along with U.N. peacekeepers deployed in southern Lebanon, were observing the border Tuesday, a Lebanese military official said, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Israel has spent years dismantling a network of tunnels from the Gaza Strip into Israel, using several methods to destroy them and prevent them from being rebuilt.

Along its northern border, it has been using earth-movers and other large machinery to build a massive wall which it says is needed to protect civilians from Hezbollah attacks. While the barrier’s construction has prompted complaints from the Lebanese army, Hezbollah has not responded — an indication it could remain restrained amid the new operation.

Israel gave no special orders to local residents, signaling that it too was not expecting an immediate response from Hezbollah.

Conricus said Hezbollah has been developing an offensive plan that would “shift the battleground into Israel.”

“The surprise component of that plan was supposed to be tunnels that would allow infiltrators into Israel,” he said.

He said a task force established in 2014 has been searching for potential Hezbollah tunnels for more than two years. He did not explain why the operation to uncover the tunnels started now.

Local residents told Israeli media they had been hearing digging noises for years and had reported their suspicions to the military.

The Israeli operation began hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a surprise trip to Brussels to meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Netanyahu’s office said the two discussed “how we can together curb Iran’s aggression in the region,” including in Lebanon, and that the Israeli leader updated Pompeo on the operation.

“Whoever tries to attack the state of Israel will pay a heavy price,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah. Its Al-Manar TV quoted Israeli media reports on the operation.

An official from the so-called “Axis of Resistance” — a grouping led by Iran and made up of Syrian officials, Iraqi Shiite militias, Hezbollah and other groups — said Hezbollah fighters were “on high alert to confront any possible Israeli aggression.” The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the group’s military activities with the media.

The Lebanese military issued a statement saying the situation on the Lebanese side of the border is “calm and stable,” adding that army units deployed in the area were carrying on with their usual missions in coordination with U.N. peacekeepers. “The army command is ready to confront any emergency,” it said.

Malene Jensen, spokeswoman for the U.N. force in Lebanon known as UNIFIL, said the situation “remains calm.”

National Security Adviser John Bolton said in a statement that the U.S. “strongly supports Israel’s efforts to defend its sovereignty” and called on “Iran and all of its agents to stop their regional aggression and provocation, which pose an unacceptable threat to Israeli and regional security.”

Israel and Hezbollah fought a monthlong war in 2006 that ended in a stalemate. The border has been relatively quiet in the years since, but Israel views the Shiite militant group and its rockets as a major threat. Israel is also concerned about the Iranian military presence in neighboring Syria.

The operation comes weeks after Netanyahu faced a major crisis in his governing coalition over the handling of a cease-fire with Gaza militants. He took over the defense portfolio from his resigning minister and promised to pursue a hard line against Israel’s enemies during what he described as a “complex” security situation.

Although its attention has been diverted to violent protests along its border with Gaza in recent months, Israel’s main security concerns lie to the north, along the border with Lebanon.

Israeli officials have long warned the threat posed by Gaza’s Hamas rulers pales in comparison to that of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah — a heavily-armed mini-army with valuable combat experience and an arsenal of some 150,000 rockets that can reach nearly every part of Israel.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, has also been heavily engaged in Syria, where it is battling alongside government forces. With Syria’s civil war winding down, Hezbollah is now free to return its focus to Israel.

Neither side appears interested in another full-fledged confrontation like the 2006 war, but any skirmish could spark an all-out conflict.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) stand guard in front of the building that once housed the Holey Artisan Bakery in July, on the second anniversary of the deadly hostage crisis at the upscale Dhaka restaurant in Bangladesh. A special tribunal began the trial of eight suspected Islamic militants on Tuesday in the attack on the restaurant in which 22 people, including 17 foreigners, were killed in 2016.
Trial begins for eight in 2016 Islamist terrorist attack on Bangladesh cafe fatal to 22
A special tribunal has begun the trial of eight suspected Islamic militants in an attack on a restaurant in Bangladesh's capital in which 22 people were killed, including 17 foreigners. Twenty h...
CIA Director Gina Haspel addresses the audience in Louisville, Kentucky, in September. Haspel is headed to Capitol Hill to brief Senate leaders Tuesday on the slaying of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as senators weigh their next steps in possibly punishing the longtime Middle East ally over the killing.
CIA chief briefs some senators on Saudi-ordered slaying of journalist Jamal Khashoggi
CIA Director Gina Haspel briefed Senate leaders on the slaying of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi Tuesday as senators weighed punishing the longtime Middle East ally over the killing. The CIA d...
Sen. Kevin Parker, D- Brooklyn, stands at the podium, flanked by Senate members during a news conference at the Capitol in Albany, New York, in 2017. Parker wants to require police to scrutinize social media activity and online searches of handgun license applicants, and disqualify those who make violent or hateful posts. The bill's fate is uncertain amid questions from free-speech advocates.
Bill of contention: NY lawmaker pushes measure for scrutiny of gun license applicants' social med...
Should hateful tweets keep you from getting a gun? That's a question many have asked after suspects in several horrific mass shootings were found only later to have left social media hints of vi...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This picture taken Tuesday near the northern Israeli town of Misgav Am shows Israeli machinery operating (right) near the border wall with Lebanon. Israel's army said Tuesday it had detected Hezbollah 'attack tunnels' infiltrating its territory from Lebanon and had launched an operation called 'Northern Shield' to destroy them, a move likely to raise tensions with the Iran-backed group. | AFP-JIJI This picture taken Tuesday near the northern Israeli town of Metula shows an Israeli M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System being transported near the border wall with Lebanon. | AFP-JIJI Indonesian U.N peacekeepers stand in front a poster of Hezbollah leader Sheik Hassan Nasrallah as they patrol the Lebanese side of the Lebanese-Israeli border in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon, Tuesday. The Israeli military launched an operation on Tuesday to 'expose and thwart' tunnels it says were built by the Hezbollah militant group that stretch from Lebanon into northern Israel. | AP

, , , , , , , ,