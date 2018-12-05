Upper ranks of Sicilian mob dismantled with arrests: police
Settimo Mineo, who allegedly took over as the Palermo head of Cosa Nostra, is escorted by Italian Carabinieri police after an anti Mafia operation that led the arrest of 46 people, including the presumed regional boss, in Palermo, Sicily, Italy, Tuesday. Italian police say they have dismantled the rebuilt upper echelons of the Sicilian Mafia. | IGOR PETYX / ANSA / VIA AP

World / Crime & Legal

Upper ranks of Sicilian mob dismantled with arrests: police

AP

ROME – Italian authorities said Tuesday they had dismantled the rebuilt upper echelons of the Mafia in the Sicilian capital by arresting 46 people, including the man presumed to have taken over as provincial kingpin after the death of “boss of bosses” Salvatore “Toto” Riina.

Based on wiretaps, police determined that Settimo Mineo was elected head of a reconstructed “cupola,” or provincial mob commission, during a May 29 meeting of clan leaders in Palermo. It was the first time clan leaders had gathered in such a forum for years, and followed Riina’s November 2017 death, prosecutors said.

Italy’s chief anti-Mafia prosecutor, Federico Cafiero de Raho, said the election of Mineo, 80, was significant because it showed that the center of power of Cosa Nostra had shifted to Palermo. Under Riina, its longtime base was Corleone, the Sicilian town made famous by writer Mario Puzo when he used Corleone as the main character’s name in his 1969 novel “The Godfather.”

Police recalled that the “provincial commission” structure was created in the 1950s as the decision-making forum for Sicilian and U.S. Mafia families. During the 1980s, it became less collegial under Riina’s domination and effectively ceased to function after his 1993 arrest.

Prosecutors say Mineo effectively tried to resurrect the structure in the province of Palermo and return to the rules governing territory and communication that had previously dictated dealings among mob clans.

Palermo prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi said Mineo had already served a lengthy prison sentence for Mafia association and other crimes after he was swept up in the maxi-trials against the Sicilian Mafia in the 1980s and ’90s. As the eldest of the local clan leaders, he enjoyed particular respect, he said.

“This is a sign that Cosa Nostra doesn’t abandon its rules,” Lo Voi told a press conference. “And that despite the convictions, despite the trials, important people can take over the most important roles once they’re back in play.”

Those arrested are suspected of mafia association, extortion, weapons violations and other charges, police said.

After Riina’s 1993 arrest, the Sicilian Mafia saw a degree of marginalization compared with the Calabrian-based ‘ndrangheta organized crime syndicate or the Neapolitan Camorra. But Italian officials said it nevertheless continued increasing its financial and business activities, and even started doing deals with the other southern syndicates.

“This is what emerges from the other investigations, that apparently facing this kind of situation, Palermo could not stay behind and not share with all the bosses what was to be the plan,” Cafiero De Raho said.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini called the sweep in Palermo an “extraordinary operation.” Salvini said in a tweet that it had “dismantled the new ‘cupola’ of Cosa Nostra.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks to reporters after attending a closed-door briefing, on the death of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, by Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Gina Haspel at the U.S. Capitol in Washington Tuesday.
'A smoking saw': CIA briefing leaves senators convinced Saudi prince was behind Jamal Khashoggi s...
Senators leaving a briefing with CIA Director Gina Haspel on Tuesday said they are even more convinced that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was involved in the death of Saudi journalist J...
Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) stand guard in front of the building that once housed the Holey Artisan Bakery in July, on the second anniversary of the deadly hostage crisis at the upscale Dhaka restaurant in Bangladesh. A special tribunal began the trial of eight suspected Islamic militants on Tuesday in the attack on the restaurant in which 22 people, including 17 foreigners, were killed in 2016.
Trial begins for eight in 2016 Islamist terrorist attack on Bangladesh cafe fatal to 22
A special tribunal has begun the trial of eight suspected Islamic militants in an attack on a restaurant in Bangladesh's capital in which 22 people were killed, including 17 foreigners. Twenty h...
Sen. Kevin Parker, D- Brooklyn, stands at the podium, flanked by Senate members during a news conference at the Capitol in Albany, New York, in 2017. Parker wants to require police to scrutinize social media activity and online searches of handgun license applicants, and disqualify those who make violent or hateful posts. The bill's fate is uncertain amid questions from free-speech advocates.
Bill of contention: NY lawmaker pushes measure for scrutiny of gun license applicants' social med...
Should hateful tweets keep you from getting a gun? That's a question many have asked after suspects in several horrific mass shootings were found only later to have left social media hints of vi...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Settimo Mineo, who allegedly took over as the Palermo head of Cosa Nostra, is escorted by Italian Carabinieri police after an anti Mafia operation that led the arrest of 46 people, including the presumed regional boss, in Palermo, Sicily, Italy, Tuesday. Italian police say they have dismantled the rebuilt upper echelons of the Sicilian Mafia. | IGOR PETYX / ANSA / VIA AP Anti-mafia prosecutor Federico Cafiero De Raho (seated, left) and anti-Mafia prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi give a press conference at the Courthouse of Palermo on Tuesday after the arrest of the new head of the Sicilian MafiaSettimino Mineo. Mineo a jeweller and new head of the Sicilian mafia, was arrested with dozens of other suspects in a major sweep, officials and media said Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,