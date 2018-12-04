Business / Tech

Japan Display unveils smart bus stop that runs on solar power and can display schedules

JIJI

Japan Display Inc. unveiled a smart bus stop on Tuesday featuring a 32-inch screen that runs solely on solar power and internal batteries.

The product, developed jointly with partners including Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., consumes very little power and does not require power source installation work. It can be used even during blackouts stemming from natural disasters.

Japan Display plans to install the device at up to 2,000 locations from 2019 in the city of Kitakyushu, where a demonstration test for the smart bus stop is underway.

Bus schedules and other information shown on the stop’s liquid crystal display are updated through communications technology.

The bus stop can also be used to display advertisements, local information, and directions to emergency evacuation centers in the event of a disaster.

A Japan Display executive emphasized the company’s wish to strengthen product development. At present, smartphone displays for Apple Inc. and other makers account for a large part of its sales.

“We need to do something new in a shift away from our intense devotion to mobile devices,” Managing Executive Officer Yoshiaki Ito told a news conference.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Dollar weaker around ¥113.10 in late Tokyo trading
The dollar was softer around ¥113.10 in Tokyo trading late Tuesday, hurt by sluggish local stock prices. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.10-11, down from ¥113.46-47 at...
Hiroto Saikawa, president and chief executive officer of Nissan Motor Co., is one of the most likely successors to Carlos Ghosn.
Directors meet to decide who will fill Carlos Ghosn's shoes as Nissan chairman
Nissan Motor Co.'s independent board members met Tuesday to discuss who should succeed Carlos Ghosn as chairman. Their choice to replace the ousted car titan, now languishing in Tokyo Detention Hou...
Sony Corp. is running an experiment to see if its Aibo robot dog can ease stress and anxiety among hospitalized children.
Aibo put to work at Tokyo hospital to improve the mental health of children
Sony Corp. has launched a trial project using its Aibo robot dog to improve the mental health of children hospitalized at the National Center for Child Health and Development in Tokyo. In the jo...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Japan Display unveils a smart bus stop equipped with a 32-inch display on Tuesday in Tokyo. | KYODO

,