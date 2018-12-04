National

Japan names ambassadors to Ukraine, Australia, South Africa and UAE

Kyodo

The government on Tuesday appointed its ambassador to Ukraine, effective the same day, and named new envoys to Australia, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, the Maldives and the United Arab Emirates, effective Thursday.

Takashi Kurai, 63, who served as Japan’s ambassador to Pakistan from February 2016, will become ambassador to Ukraine.

Reiichiro Takahashi, 62, who has been consul general in New York since January 2015, will take the post of ambassador to Australia.

Tatsuhiko Kasai, 62, was picked as ambassador to Kazakhstan after serving as Japan’s consul general in Russia’s Vladivostok from September 2014.

Norio Maruyama, 59, a former press secretary for the Foreign Ministry, will become ambassador to South Africa.

Tatsuo Hirayama, 61, who has served as consul general in Perth, Australia, since August 2016, was named ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Christopher and Nevis, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Keiko Yanai, 62, will assume the post of ambassador to the Maldives. Yanai has served as consul general in Brisbane, Australia, since May 2017.

Akihiko Nakajima, 61, an assistant chief Cabinet secretary between July 2016 and August 2018, was tapped as ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Tasuku Honjo, who won the 2018 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine, gets a haircut in the city of Kyoto on Sunday.
Nobel medicine laureate Tasuku Honjo visits longtime barber ahead of ceremony
Nobel Prize-winning Japanese scientist Tasuku Honjo stopped in over the weekend at a Kyoto barbershop he has been visiting for over half a century as he prepares for his trip to Stockholm next w...
Image Not Available
Lower House OKs bill banning ticket scalping ahead of Tokyo Olympics
The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill to penalize the resale of tickets for sports and concert events at higher prices, including via the internet. At a Lower House plenary sessi...
Alpinist Yuichiro Miura speaks at a news conference in Tokyo on Monday.
Japanese climber Yuichiro Miura, 86, to 'hang on to the last' in bid to scale Argentina's Mount A...
Alpinist Yuichiro Miura, 86, vowed Monday to make every effort to conquer South America's highest peak, Mount Aconcagua in Argentina, in January. "I'll hang on to the last, and it would be perfe...