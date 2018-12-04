Japanese climber Yuichiro Miura, 86, to ‘hang on to the last’ in bid to scale Argentina’s Mount Aconcagua
Alpinist Yuichiro Miura speaks at a news conference in Tokyo on Monday. | KYODO

National

Japanese climber Yuichiro Miura, 86, to ‘hang on to the last’ in bid to scale Argentina’s Mount Aconcagua

JIJI, Kyodo

Alpinist Yuichiro Miura, 86, vowed Monday to make every effort to conquer South America’s highest peak, Mount Aconcagua in Argentina, in January.

“I’ll hang on to the last, and it would be perfect if I reach the summit,” Miura told a news conference.

He said he plans to ski down from near the top if he succeeds in climbing the 6,962-meter mountain.

Miura scaled the mountain 33 years ago. Among the world’s so-called seven summits, it was the last mountain for him to ski down.

“The magnificent scenery is one attraction,” Miura said, adding that one of the hardest parts will be the fragile slope near the end of the planned ski route.

“I want to overcome difficulties with support from people who have offered help,” said Miura. A doctor will accompany him, as he has an irregular heartbeat.

In May 2013, Miura became the oldest person to scale Mount Everest, at the age of 80.

Miura reached the summit of the world’s highest mountain in 2003 at age 70 and again in 2008 at 75. His 2013 climb came after he was seriously injured in a skiing accident four years earlier and underwent repeated heart surgery for an irregular heartbeat.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Transport ministry officials enter Haneda airport in Tokyo on Tuesday to conduct an on-site inspection of a Skymark Airlines office.
Japanese airline Skymark latest to be raided over pilots' drinking
The transport ministry conducted Tuesday an on-site inspection of Skymark Airlines after a pilot tested positive for alcohol before a flight and caused a delay last month. The ministry had alrea...
Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin speaks at a news conference at the embassy in Tokyo on Monday.
Russia expects talks with Japan on interpretation of joint declaration on islands off Hokkaido, a...
Territorial talks under a newly agreed framework between Tokyo and Moscow will include discussions on how to interpret the 1956 Japan-Soviet Joint Declaration, Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail G...
Climbers offer up volunteer payments at Mount Fuji's fifth station in September 2014. More scenic sites across the country are beginning to introduce such payment systems.
More national parks and scenic areas to begin voluntary entry payment programs
An increasing number of national parks and other scenic areas in Japan are collecting voluntary entry payments from visitors for environmental protection and infrastructure improvements, including ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Alpinist Yuichiro Miura speaks at a news conference in Tokyo on Monday. | KYODO

, ,