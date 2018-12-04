Japanese airline Skymark latest to be raided over pilots’ drinking
Transport ministry officials enter Haneda airport in Tokyo on Tuesday to conduct an on-site inspection of a Skymark Airlines office. | KYODO

National / Crime & Legal

Japanese airline Skymark latest to be raided over pilots’ drinking

JIJI

The transport ministry conducted Tuesday an on-site inspection of Skymark Airlines after a pilot tested positive for alcohol before a flight and caused a delay last month.

The ministry had already inspected units of All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines over pilots’ drinking that resulted in flight delays.

Depending on the outcome of the inspections, the ministry will consider punitive measures against each of the three airlines based on the aviation law.

According to Skymark, the captain tested positive for alcohol in a breath test on Nov. 14 at Haneda airport, after drinking 3.5 liters of beer at home the previous day.

Although the exact concentration of alcohol in the American captain’s breath could not be measured because he and other staff members were unfamiliar with how to conduct further tests, the carrier replaced him with another captain, forcing the flight bound for New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido to depart 23 minutes behind schedule.

Later the same day, the airline found through another breath test that the replaced captain’s alcohol level was below the limit. But it gave him a strong warning in view of the massive alcohol intake the day before the flight.

The ministry said Tuesday that it will hold a meeting with top officials of 25 domestic carriers Wednesday to discuss preventive measures.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Lower House OKs bill banning ticket scalping ahead of Tokyo Olympics
The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill to penalize the resale of tickets for sports and concert events at higher prices, including via the internet. At a Lower House plenary sessi...
Alpinist Yuichiro Miura speaks at a news conference in Tokyo on Monday.
Japanese climber Yuichiro Miura, 86, to 'hang on to the last' in bid to scale Argentina's Mount A...
Alpinist Yuichiro Miura, 86, vowed Monday to make every effort to conquer South America's highest peak, Mount Aconcagua in Argentina, in January. "I'll hang on to the last, and it would be perfe...
Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin speaks at a news conference at the embassy in Tokyo on Monday.
Russia expects talks with Japan on interpretation of joint declaration on islands off Hokkaido, a...
Territorial talks under a newly agreed framework between Tokyo and Moscow will include discussions on how to interpret the 1956 Japan-Soviet Joint Declaration, Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail G...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Transport ministry officials enter Haneda airport in Tokyo on Tuesday to conduct an on-site inspection of a Skymark Airlines office. | KYODO

, , ,