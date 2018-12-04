National / Politics

Russia expects talks with Japan on interpretation of joint declaration on islands off Hokkaido, ambassador says

JIJI

Territorial talks under a newly agreed framework between Tokyo and Moscow will include discussions on how to interpret the 1956 Japan-Soviet Joint Declaration, Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin said Monday.

The remark echoed an earlier statement by President Vladimir Putin that the declaration says nothing about the grounds on which two of the four Russian-held islands off Hokkaido would be handed over to Japan, or which side would have sovereignty over the two islands after the handover.

Putin expressed the view at a news conference in Singapore on Nov. 15 — the day after he and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to accelerate negotiations on a World War II peace treaty based on the 1956 declaration, which stipulates the return of the two islands after the conclusion of the treaty.

The new negotiation framework was decided at a meeting of the two leaders on Saturday, on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires.

At a news conference in Tokyo on Monday, Galuzin said various discussions should be held under the new framework.

He added that the new talks are also expected to cover how Japan will recognize the results of the war and what implications the Japan-U.S. security alliance will have for the Japan-Russia territorial issue.

Japan asserts that the four islands, which it calls the Northern Territories, were illegally seized by Soviet troops in 1945, while Russia insists that it won the islands as a result of the war.

Galuzin said the new negotiation framework is based on a shared recognition of the need to create a new environment between the two countries while advancing bilateral relations in a wide range of fields.

The ambassador added that it is too early to predict what solutions, if any, the two countries may find under the new framework.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Climbers offer up volunteer payments at Mount Fuji's fifth station in September 2014. More scenic sites across the country are beginning to introduce such payment systems.
More national parks, scenic areas to begin voluntary entry payment programs
An increasing number of national parks and other scenic areas in Japan are collecting voluntary entry payments from visitors for environmental protection and infrastructure improvements, including ...
A new station under construction between Shinagawa and Tamachi stations on Tokyo's Yamanote Line is seen in August. Railway operator JR East announced Tuesday that the station will be named Shinagawa Gateway.
Introducing the newest stop on Tokyo's Yamanote Line: Takanawa Gateway
A new station opening on Tokyo's Yamanote Line in 2020 will be named Takanawa Gateway, railway operator JR East announced Tuesday. JR East, also known as East Japan Railway Co., said the name of...
Tasuku Honjo, who won the 2018 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine, gets a haircut in the city of Kyoto on Sunday.
Nobel medicine laureate Tasuku Honjo visits longtime barber ahead of ceremony
Nobel Prize-winning Japanese scientist Tasuku Honjo stopped in over the weekend at a Kyoto barbershop he has been visiting for over half a century as he prepares for his trip to Stockholm next week...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin speaks at a news conference at the embassy in Tokyo on Monday. | KYODO

, , , ,