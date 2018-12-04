Prosecutors to arrest Carlos Ghosn on fresh charge, prolonging detention: report
Carlos Ghosn attends the Tomorrow In Motion event on the eve of press day at the Paris Auto Show in the French capital on Oct. 1 | REUTERS

National / Crime & Legal

Prosecutors to arrest Carlos Ghosn on fresh charge, prolonging detention: report

Reuters

Tokyo prosecutors plan to arrest Carlos Ghosn on a fresh claim of understating his income, the Sankei newspaper reported Tuesday, in a move that could keep the ousted Nissan Motor Co. chairman in detention until the end of the year.

Ghosn has been detained in Tokyo since his Nov. 19 arrest on suspicion of conspiring with former Nissan Representative Director Greg Kelly to understate his compensation by about half of the actual ¥10 billion, over five years from 2010. Tokyo authorities on Friday extended their detention until the maximum Dec. 10 for the alleged crime.

Citing unnamed sources, the daily said prosecutors plan to arrest Ghosn and Kelly on Dec. 10 for the same crime covering the period from 2015 to 2017, during which the suspects allegedly understated Ghosn’s income by about ¥4 billion. If authorities approve the maximum detention for that case, Ghosn and Kelly would remain in custody until Dec. 30, the paper said.

The Tokyo prosecutors’ office declined to comment on the report.

Ghosn has been unable to respond to the allegations, which public broadcaster NHK has said he has denied. Calls to Ghosn’s lawyer, Motonari Otsuru, at his office went unanswered.

In Japan, crime suspects can be kept in custody for 10 days and that can be extended for another 10 days if a judge grants prosecutors’ request for extension. At the end of that period, prosecutors must file a former charge or let the suspect go.

However, they can also arrest suspects for a separate crime, in which case the process starts over again. This process can be repeated, sometimes keeping suspects detained for months without formal charges and without bail.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Labor union says 3,000 foreign workers laid off at Sharp plant in Japan
Nearly 3,000 foreign workers dispatched to a Sharp Corp. plant in Mie Prefecture have apparently had their contracts terminated, according to a labor union. The massive reduction of contract wor...
Mari Motohashi, captain of Japan's female curling team at the Pyeongchang Olympics, poses after "sodanē" won buzzword of the year at the 2018 U-Can Shingo Ryukogo Taisho (2018 U-Can New Words and Buzzwords Awards) on Monday.
'Sodanē': Japan uses top buzzword of 2018 to end year on a high note
After months of scandals in sports, politics — and society as a whole — the top buzzword of 2018, announced Monday, struck a strikingly positive tone as the year winds down. "Sodanē," e...
Image Not Available
Tokyo protests Beijing's new activities in East China Sea gas field
Tokyo has lodged a protest with Beijing over new exploration activities at a gas field in a contested area of the East China Sea, the Japanese government said Monday. A Chinese drill ship starte...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Carlos Ghosn attends the Tomorrow In Motion event on the eve of press day at the Paris Auto Show in the French capital on Oct. 1 | REUTERS

, ,