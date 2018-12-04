SpaceX launches biggest U.S. ‘rideshare’ mission, taking 64 satellites to space
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches carrying a Qatari communications satellite, which will provide connectivity to Qatar and neighboring parts of the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe, from historic Launch Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Nov. 15. | REUTERS

World

SpaceX launches biggest U.S. ‘rideshare’ mission, taking 64 satellites to space

Reuters

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from California on Monday carrying 64 small satellites into low orbit around the Earth, which the company called the largest-ever “rideshare” mission by a U.S.-based rocket.

The mission, dubbed SSO-A, also marked the third voyage to space for the same Falcon 9 rocket — another milestone for SpaceX’s cost-cutting reusable rocket technology.

The Falcon 9 blasted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California at 10:34 a.m. local time (18:34 GMT) carrying satellites from 34 different companies, government agencies, and universities, including the University of Illinois.

SpaceX said the mission was “one of the most complex and intricate endeavors” for Seattle-based start-up Spaceflight, the ride-share company that arranged passage for each satellite maker.

The mission comes days after India fired a rocket carrying 31 satellites into space.

After the launch, the Falcon 9’s first-stage booster returned to earth as planned, landing on a ship off the coast of Southern California, according to a live video of the flight.

However, the Falcon 9’s payload fairing — an enclosure that protected the satellites during launch — missed a landing net on the barge and ended up in the ocean.

“Falcon fairing halves missed the net, but touched down softly in the water,” Musk, SpaceX’s chief executive officer, said on Twitter. He said the boat was moving to pick them up.

“Plan is to dry them out & launch again. Nothing wrong with a little swim,” Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla Inc, said on Twitter.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

President Donald Trump talks with reporters Nov. 29 before traveling to the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Trump complained Monday about how much the U.S. spends on weapons in an "uncontrollable" arms race with Russia and China, though he vastly overstated how much is spent on actual armaments as part of a budget his administration has increased.
After ditching nuke treaty, Trump wants talks with Putin and Xi to end 'uncontrollable arms race'
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday proposed talks with the leaders of China and Russia aimed at halting what he described as an "uncontrollable" arms race. Trump's comment follows an October ...
The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush lies in state in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington Monday.
George H.W. Bush lies in state in U.S. Capitol as tributes pour in for 41st president
The nation's capital embraced George H.W. Bush in death Monday with solemn ceremony and tributes to his service and decency, as the remains of the 41st president took their place in the Capitol rot...
A demonstrator holds a banner reading "Freedom to the activists" as he takes part in a protest to express solidarity with 12 Greenpeace activists held in custody in Bratislava Monday. The 12 activists from several countries were detained by Slovak police as they climbed up a coal mine tower at Novaky to protest coal mining in Slovakia.
Hundreds protest detention without bail of Greenpeace activists in Slovakia
Hundreds protested in Bratislava on Monday against the detention without bail of 12 Greenpeace activists who staged a protest at Slovakia's largest brown coal mine, a move that the EU country's pre...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches carrying a Qatari communications satellite, which will provide connectivity to Qatar and neighboring parts of the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe, from historic Launch Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Nov. 15. | REUTERS

, , , ,