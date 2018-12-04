In photo, Bush’s service dog Sully honors the late president
Sully, the service dog of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush in his final months, lies in front of Bush's casket at the George H. Lewis & Sons funeral home in Houston Monday. | COURTESY OFFICE OF GEORGE H. W. BUSH-EVAN SISLEY / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

AP

HOUSTON – Former President George H.W. Bush’s service dog has honored his master with his own tribute in front of the late leader’s flag-draped casket.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath posted a picture Sunday of the yellow Labrador retriever named Sully with the caption, “Mission complete. #Remembering41.”

The 41st president died Friday at his home in Houston at 94. He will be honored during several public and private events in Houston and Washington before his burial Thursday in Texas.

Bush received Sully in June from America’s VetDogs nonprofit organization. The president had a form of Parkinson’s disease, and Sully could open doors, pick up items and summon help.

KTRK-TV in Houston reports that Sully will return to America’s VetDogs in New York and then join the Water Reed National Military Medical Center’s Facility Dog Program.

Sully, the service dog of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush in his final months, lies in front of Bush's casket at the George H. Lewis & Sons funeral home in Houston Monday. | COURTESY OFFICE OF GEORGE H. W. BUSH-EVAN SISLEY / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

