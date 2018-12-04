World / Science & Health

NASA’s first asteroid sample-collector nears target Bennu for planned ‘gentle high-five’

AFP-JIJI

MIAMI – NASA’s first-ever mission designed to visit an asteroid and return a sample of its dust back to Earth arrives Monday at its destination, Bennu, two years after launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The $800 million mission, known as OSIRIS-REx, is targeted for a noon (1700 GMT) rendez-vous with the asteroid, and will use its suite of five science instruments to study the asteroid for the next year and a half.

Then, in 2020, it will reach out with its robotic arm and touch the asteroid in what NASA has described as a “gentle high-five,” aiming to collect about 2 ounces (60 grams) of material from the asteroid’s surface, and return it to Earth for further study.

Bennu is a carbon-rich asteroid, chosen from some 500,000 asteroids in the solar system because it orbits close to Earth’s path around the sun, is the right size for scientific study, and is one of the oldest asteroids known to NASA.

Scientists hope it will reveal more about the early formation of the solar system, as well as how to find precious resources like metals and water in asteroids.

Japanese space agency JAXA first proved sample collection from an asteroid was possible.

JAXA’s Hayabusa spacecraft crash-landed onto the surface of its target asteroid and managed to return a few micrograms of material in 2010.

A live NASA broadcast of the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft’s formal arrival begins at 11:45 a.m. (1645 GMT).

OSIRIS-REx stands for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer.

This Nov. 16 image provide by NASA shows the asteroid Bennu. After a two-year chase, a NASA spacecraft has arrived at the ancient asteroid Bennu, its first visitor in billions of years. The robotic explorer Osiris-Rex pulled within 12 miles (19 kms) of the diamond-shaped space rock Monday. The image, which was taken by the PolyCam camera, shows Bennu at 300 pixels and has been stretched to increase contrast between highlights and shadows. | NASA / GODDARD / UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / VIA AP This 2016 NASA photo obtained Monday shows a Centaur upper stage lifted at Space Launch Complex 41 on Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, where it was attached to the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket first-stage booster, boosting NASA's Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer, or OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. NASA's first-ever mission designed to visit an asteroid and return a sample of its dust back to Earth arrived Monday at its destination, Bennu, two years after launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida. | KIM SHIFLETT / NASA / VIA AFP-JIJI

